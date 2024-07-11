'My stepdaughter passed away weeks ago. I caught my husband and his ex-wife in our bed.' UPDATED 7X

I'm so sorry you're hurting. Just be aware that Sam taking her own life was not your fault. Derrick can blame you all he wants, but it was not your fault.

If he wants to blame anyone, he can blame the ones who started deceiving and manipulating to get their selfish rocks off. You did nothing wrong. You were wronged. They were wrong. They had to live with it and the consequences of their actions. Again, you are not to blame.

Hopefully, in time, he will realise you are not to blame as well. Sam taking her own life was a sad thing to do, but maybe in her grief, she saw it was her way to be with her child, and if they are together I hope that they are at peace, because Becca deserves that.