'My stepmom tried to donate my kids' clothes behind my back. I want her to stay away from us.' UPDATED

She's tried to make comments about my daughter's weight before, but me and my husband (and sometimes my father) always shut her down. Every time my stepmother buys her clothes, they are at least two sizes too big (we always exchange them).

My daughter is actually small for her age, which only makes this more ridiculous.

Looking at the clothes she tried to steal from my kids almost made me weep. Every single piece was either brand new or just fit them perfectly. Some of their favorite clothes were there.