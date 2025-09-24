My stepmom said she won't help me plan my wedding because of my mom.

My Mom and SM are very, very different people. My Mom is one of those people who wears their emotions on their sleeves. She cries and laughs a lot. If she is angry you know it. She is very expressive. She also had a really hard life. She had me when she was 19, and my biological dad abandoned her. She met my dad and they were together for 10 years and she had my sister with him.

Because she has babies so young she had to raise us and didn't get a chance to go to college. She met my Stepdad right after she left my dad and they have been together ever since. Because she isn't educated, she's never been able to get a good job and works funny hours at a thrift store. So, she has a funny schedule and never really has money.