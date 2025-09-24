My stepmom said she won't help me plan my wedding because of my mom.

My Mom and SM are very, very different people. My Mom is one of those people who wears their emotions on their sleeves. She cries and laughs a lot. If she is angry you know it. She is very expressive. She also had a really hard life. She had me when she was 19, and my biological dad abandoned her. She met my dad and they were together for 10 years and she had my sister with him.
Because she has babies so young she had to raise us and didn't get a chance to go to college. She met my Stepdad right after she left my dad and they have been together ever since. Because she isn't educated, she's never been able to get a good job and works funny hours at a thrift store. So, she has a funny schedule and never really has money.
She'd give me money for the wedding, but she doesn't hardly have enough for her own bills. My stepdad is her soul mate, but he needs lots of attention and it has always been a conflict for her. She would cry a lot because she wanted to spend more time with us as kids, but couldn't because stepdad only had certain times off and she needed to make sure that he had the attention he needed too.
I mean, she didn't even have time to cook us dinner at night (she'd take us out to eat instead), so there is no way she would have had the extra time to do some of the stuff my SM did. I know she tried really hard at being a mom and did her best, but life was just harder for her than it was for my SM. My SM came into my life when I was 10 and we have always gotten along well.
She is basically the opposite of my mom. I don't think I have ever seen her cry more than one or two tears. She has never raised her voice and yelled at us. Growing up she was always the one that we went to when we needed things done-- she is the one who would sign us up for all the things we wanted to do, and help with our homework, throw our birthday parties, call the doctors.
She went to college before my stepbrother was born and so was given a good job as a project manager and always had money. My dad started his own business too when he married my SM, so they had way more money than my mom. They also owned their own house and so didn't have to pay rent like my mom did. But the courts didn't give my mom any child support at all to help.
Anyway, my SM did more of the traditional mom stuff, like cooking dinner and making Halloween costumes, but she was always a little cold. She rarely said "I love you". My real mom was the emotional support, but life was hard for her so she couldn't do the traditional mom stuff the same as my SM even though she wanted to. I love both my Mom and Stepmom and am happy they are both in my life.
They both helped me to grow up in their own ways. Anyway, my SO and I are getting married in less than 7 months and I am planning my wedding. A couple of times I sent my SM some things asking for help, and each time she shrugged it off saying "you should ask your mom."
The last time texted her to ask what she thought the best flower shop in the town we are going to get married is and if she thinks that lilies would be good in the bridal bouquet. She never responded (which is really unlike her), so I stopped by her house on my way home from work and asked her again. This time she told me that I should plan my wedding with my mom.
I pressed her on why she wouldn't help, and she said that she had promised herself a long time ago that once us kids were out of the house she would never have to deal with my mom again. And that she will be happy to financially contribute with my wedding, but would rather not get in any situation where she is going to have to deal with my mother.
I never knew she even didn't like my Mom! She never said anything growing up. If anything, she always was supportive of my relationship with my Mom. When I had problems with her as a teen she would always tell me that "your mother loves you." or would say, "I don't know your mom, I can't tell you why she does what she does.
But, I know she loves you." I asked her why she doesn't like my mom, but she wouldn't answer. She said that her relationship with my mother should in no way affect my relationship with my mom and there is no need to spread past drama.
But, that she has set a boundary and hopes I can respect that. I was so confused. I asked my Mom about it, to see if she could tell me why my SM might have said that . My Mom got so upset and started crying and getting angry. She was saying that my SM is trying to ruin my wedding because she has always tried to control our lives just because she wanted power.
She said there was a reason that SM had thrown our birthday parties even though she had wanted to. I asked my Mom to tell me what she was talking about, but she said it wasn't my concern. She then tried looking up my SM on Facebook to write her a letter, but SM had blocked her. SM had blocked her everywhere.
It's been 4 days, and my Mom is still so mad. I am a little concerned that my Mom is going to use my wedding to talk to my SM about it. I don't really want the drama. I asked my SM to contact my Mom to help calm her down but my SM just started laughing! I'm so frustrated.
1. I don't want this sort of drama! I don't know why now, after 14 years, my SM has to start acting this way. I don't understand why she won't just talk to my mom, or open up the channels. My mom is just an emotional person, she really does try her best as a mom though.
2) I really could use some help with planning my wedding. My mom would help, but, like I said, she doesn't really have time. My SM is way better at planning things and keeping organized. It's not like my SM would have to talk to my mom to help me plan it. It makes me feel like she doesn't actually care about me that she would just cut me off.
3) I really want to know what happened between my SM and Mom. I know they say it isn't my business but it sure feels like it is my business and their actions are affecting me.
4) How do I keep this from blowing up at my wedding? I almost feel like telling my SM that she shouldn't come if she won't help me calm down my mom first. I don't want my wedding day ruined by my mom being so hurt. But, I also really need the financial support that my SM and Dad are giving me and don't want to jeopardize that. What should I do?
TL;DR My SM refused to help me plan my wedding because she doesn't want to have to interact with my Mom. My Mom is really upset and I am afraid it will affect my wedding. My SM and Mom won't tell me why there might be bad blood. I don't know how to handle the situation. Any advice would be appreciated.
soshinysonew wrote:
Your perspective here is really skewed. Your SM doesn't want to deal with your highly emotional and volatile mother, so you ask her to...deal with your highly emotional and volatile mother on your behalf?
OP responded:
Yeah. When you put it that way it doesn't sound very smart at all.
Population-Tire wrote:
"My Mom got so upset and started crying and getting angry. She was saying that my SM is trying to ruin my wedding because she has always tried to control our lives just because she wanted power." If that's a typical response from your mom, it tells you everything you need to know.
From what you wrote, your step mom never tried to badmouth your mom or get in the way of your relationship, which shows maturity. Your mother is demonstrating immaturity with that statement. There probably isn't one incident, just a general behavior from your mom that your step mom understandably doesn't want to deal with.
OP responded:
It's a pretty extreme response even from my mom. My SM used to say "some people are just more emotional than others." So I never thought it bothered her before. I thought she just understood my mom was that way.
wanderingdev wrote:
She was protecting you. Now she's being honest.
I had posted originally when I was very frustrated about my stepmom saying she wouldn't help me with my wedding because of my mother. I was rightfully ripped into by quite a few people. I just re-read what I had written, so much cringe. I did what many suggested and told my SM that I respected her boundaries and thanked her for always having supported me in my life.
She seemed really touched. We had a good conversation and she admitted that she would like to help but as u/Hrgjitsgbjko had guessed, she was sure that if my mom heard that she had helped with something that my mom would become critical of it and it would put me in an awkward spot.
I told my mother that she needed to calm down and that even if SM didn't like her they were adults and this is my day and I could really use some help making it special. Much to my surprise, she said she would love to help and had been waiting to plan a wedding her whole life.
(A little back story, my mom and dad had married in a courthouse, with no ceremony. My mom and stepdad aren't actually married, he's just been around for so long we just call him stepdad.) Well guys, turns out my mom is crazy. It started with her cancelling the venue we had reserved (we wanted an outdoor wedding in a beautiful park near us) and trying to book a destination wedding in Hawaii.
WTF? Luckily the refunded deposit didn't at all cover her desired location deposit so she came and asked me to cover the rest. That was a huge blow up, but we got it sorted out. She had claimed that she wanted to surprise me with a "dream wedding" and that I deserved the best.
I told her that an outdoor wedding with all of my friends that fit in my budget was my dream wedding. I still believed (at this point) she had been doing it to be kind. Boy, am I a sucker. Things slinked into Twilight Zone after that. She kept saying it was "our wedding" as in mine and her wedding. I wanted a cupcake bar, she tried to change the order to a cake. She picked up the wrong supplies for our center pieces.
She would argue with all the vendors. Every time she did something we had a massive fight ending with her crying and hysterical saying I shouldn't be getting a wedding before she got her wedding. That my dad owed her a wedding. She'd apologize profusely the next day and say she knows she was acting crazy but that the wedding planning was just bringing up a lot of unresolved issues for her.
She said she was going to counseling and getting her depression medication adjusted. I would feel bad and forgive her. The whole cycle would start again. After months of this, I thought we had finally reached an understanding that she could have a wedding, but she couldn't have MY wedding.
I was wrong. She bought a white sequined floor length dress with a pillbox hat with veil to wear the ceremony! When she sent me the picture, I honestly just went numb. I know I had told her that I would respect her wishes, but I didn't know who else to talk to so I brought the picture over to my dad and SM's house. I showed it to SM and then started bawling my eyes out.
At first I thought my SM was crying with me. She wasn't. She was laughing so hard she could hardly breath. She called my dad in and he started laughing so hard that he couldn't stand up straight anymore. Looooooooooong story short. Both my SM and dad ended up helping me manage my mom during the wedding.
They taught me how to put her on an information diet, and require passwords at vendors. My dad ripped into her about it being "her" wedding. My SM had the great idea of telling mom that the white would match SM's dress and be good because it's popular for brides to now wear a dress in the wedding colors (my colors were teal and gold.)
My mom showed up in a teal dress, as did SM. Lol. My dad and SM ran interference for me with my mom all day on my wedding day, they said they were old pros at it and it was their wedding present to me. It turned out to be a beautiful day, and I didn't hear about any of the drama until after the day.
All in all, it was an eye-opening experience. I always knew my mom was emotional, I just hadn't realized how much she also manipulates things. I became a lot closer to my dad and SM and am actually pretty low contact with my mother now. It has made me really re-evaluate my childhood and I feel like I have grown a lot. Thank you Reddit for being the first to start opening my eyes.
TL;DR: You were right, wedding planning showed my mom is crazy. Totally understand why SM didn't want anything to do with her.
megamoze wrote:
"My SM had the great idea of telling mom that the white would match SM's dress and be good because it's popular for brides to now wear a dress in the wedding colors"
Holy cow. Genius. Apparently this is not your SM's first rodeo.
OP responded:
I really didn't think it would work! The funniest thing was them both ending up in almost identical dresses. I guess my mom had a minor meltdown over it, but I didn't see it.
denversocialists wrote:
Come on, you can't drop that kind of bait without giving us more details!
OP responded:
I guess she had found stepdad after seeing SM and demanded that he take her shopping right NOW! But stepdad was like, "the ceremony is going to start, we aren't leaving now."
She stormed off and found a friend who she tried to trade dresses with. But the friend thought she was being silly and said it was really cute how "Both of OP's mom's are wearing matching outfits." My SM found out she was crying in the bathroom, so she went in there with one of my bridesmaids and said loudly enough for my mom to hear, "I wish I had worn a different dress.
It's so similar to OP's mom and everyone keeps telling me how much better she looks in it than I do. She really does wear it better." I guess that was enough to calm my mom down because she came out of the bathroom and was smiling and showing off her dress after that.
SlobBarker wrote:
As kids we look up to our parents a whole lot, but part of becoming an adult is learning that they're human too. It's usually a harsh lesson.
OP responded:
I believed everything my mom told me growing up. Why would she lie to me? And my dad and SM kept quiet about drama so I only ever heard one side of the story.
I feel badly that it took me so long to see through it. I started going to counseling, which has helped tremendously to start unraveling all of the lies. It's been painful but so liberating too. All of these things that didn't ever sit right with me, I now can see it is because I knew something was off but I didn't know what.
tdeasyweb wrote:
Your SM kept things quiet because she didn't want you to think she was intentionally alienating you from your mother. You had to come to the realization yourself, otherwise you would have resented your SM and it would have been even easier for your mom to manipulate you against her. Must have been incredibly tough for both your SM and dad.
OP responded:
My dad and SM said they had hoped that maybe she would be more sane to us kids than she was to them. They haven't told me a lot because they say that their relationship with her shouldn't change my relationship with her. But, they did clear up some things.
My mom always said that dad stole everything from her in the divorce, but he had come into the marriage with the house/cars/ investments. They had signed a prenup with an infidelity clause and my mom had cheated on my dad leaving him for my stepdad.
My dad had still paid her out quite a bit of money to help get her on her feet, but she didn't get a job and blew it on a huge vacation and new car that she crashed driving drunk. The fines ate up the last of the money. I remember her telling me that her car broke down and dad had towed it away saying he was going to fix it, but never did.
I remember being mad that my dad wouldn't help my mom out when he was really good with cars. I don't know all the stories, but I question a lot of the "I was mad at dad" memories. It's so weird to look back on your life and not even know what you don't know. I am questioning everything.
I wish dad and SM would tell me more, but I understand that they want me to come to my own relationship with my mom too. She is crazy, but she wasn't completely terrible all the time. The hardest thing has been with my little sister, who has always been one of my best friends.
Even though she has seen what my mom did with my wedding, she also has my had my mom crying to her the whole time. There were many times where my sister would call me and tell me that I was being unreasonable with mom. It has put a bit of a wedge between us and I am not sure how to handle it.