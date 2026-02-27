'My toxic ex refused to pay family support, so I got revenge on him and his 401k.'

Someone suggested I post this story over here…enjoy! When our first child was born, my ex forced me to quit my job. When our 2nd child was 2, I found out about his affair. By then, he was extremely verbally, emotionally and sometimes physically harmful. When he hurt our first-born, I put him out. That was in 2012.
I couldn’t afford daycare to work and had no family support. He refused to give me any money to take care of the kids saying “The courts haven’t ordered me to give you a dime!” He lied to the bank and had my accounts frozen and even ass**lted me when I filed for default in the divorce.
The judge finally ordered him to pay child and spousal support 6 months after I kicked him out. It was 2562 a month. He refused to pay it until the garnishment kicked in and by then he was 6k behind in support. I used that to get permission to move away.
I remarried a year after the divorce. I checked the court docs and there was a little box that said spousal support stopped upon remarriage if that box was checked. It wasn’t checked, so I figured I was good. Instead of filing for his retirement, I just took that year of spousal support (12k) and left it alone. (Spousal support was only ordered for two years)
In 2017, he filed for sole custody of the kids out of nowhere. That was when he found out I had remarried and he had paid spousal support to me during the first year of my marriage. I told him I took that money instead of filing for my share of his retirement. I said if he let me keep that 12k, I wouldn’t file to split his 401k.
He demanded that I repay the spousal support. The judge ordered me to repay it but increased child support and deducted the repayment from that. It ended up that I got an extra 20.00 a month and he repaid himself. He dropped his bid for custody in exchange for two extra weeks in summer. I pursued the retirement account split. He refused to cooperate and dragged it out for 4 years.
It was so bad, they sanctioned him and he had to pay me 600 a month for a year in addition to child support. They also charged him with contempt. In Jan 2021, he proposed to his girlfriend. In May of 2021, I finally got the disbursement from his 401k. I won’t say how much it was, but it was about 4 times the amount of spousal support overpayment.
I had no idea it would be that much. I had thought it would be around 12k which is why I thought keeping that year of spousal and not filing for his retirement account was a fair trade. Had he not tried to take the kids from me, I never would’ve filed to split the account. Play stupid games…win stupid prizes.
His fiancé emailed me recently and told me it is my fault he won’t marry her because I cleaned out his retirement account. She said I shouldn’t have “stolen” his money. I told her that I gave him the option to let me keep that year of spousal support or take it back and I could file for his retirement. He chose to have me file for his retirement.
I told her that if he really wanted to marry her and protect his assets, they could get a pre-nup so he wouldn’t have to worry about it. She said she shouldn’t have to sign a pre-nup because I “robbed” him. I never asked to be financially dependent on him. He clearly indicated he wanted a court order to take care of his kids so I got him one.
I tried to be fair and take the lesser amount by taking the spousal support and not filing for his retirement. He wouldn’t let me. In summary, my ex refused to pay me until support orders dropped, refused to pay until they revoked his license. Tried to get me in trouble for accepting spousal support over payment and in the end it cost him a lot of money out of his 401k.
paiyyatjakar wrote:
Your ex and his new fiance should count themselves incredibly lucky he’s not sitting in jail.
Speaking of which, why isn’t he in jail?
OP responded:
“No evidence” because a picture of my black eye didn’t count…
Dio55 wrote:
Wouldn’t you have loved to have been in the room when he saw the amount of money he’d just cost himself.
OP responded:
💯💯💯🤣
Icy-Picture-3312 wrote:
I had a similar story when divorcing a lifer US Navy sailor. I told him I would not go after his pension, but he had to pay child support. When we finally got to court, his attorney said he wanted half of my 401(k) which had about $500 in it. The judge perked up and asked how many years ex had been in the Navy, and did he plan to retire.
When he answered he did, he brought up a recent circuit court ruling that said I was entitled to a percentage based upon the number of years we had been married (13). He went white! When he retired, he refused to send my calculated portion, so we garnished his retirement pay. All that for $250 bucks. It doesn’t pay to be greedy when you don’t know the rules.
laursecan1 wrote:
It’s nice to hear the laws and court do the right thing. What a terrible husband and father. My only other comment - why even bother to respond to his new girlfriend? Your divorce settlement is none of her business or concern. If it keeps him from marrying her - she should get the hint and bail.
If he did that to the mother of his children - he’d certainly do the same thing to her. My ex cheated and abandoned his family - but he did one decent thing. He didn’t take me to the cleaners in our divorce (I was the main bread winner). He had that “decency."
NotThatMadisonPaige wrote:
So much to love here! Well done OP.
BUT the very best part of this is the whiny fiancée. Imagine wanting to marry this AH DESPITE witnessing his assholishness. Get your popcorn and enjoy this s**show.
Aware-Control-2572 wrote:
Fantastic! Why do people think that they don’t need to take responsibility for their children, financially and emotionally! I pity his fiancé as she will one day realise the truth about the man she loves. Men like that don’t change!