'My twin sister and I took a genetic test, and we did not share any DNA. What should I do?' UPDATED

Discovering a major part of your life was a lie can completely shake the foundation of your reality.

"My twin sister (18F) and I (18F) took a genetic test, and we did not share any DNA. What should my next step be, when no one in the family is telling me why?"

My twin and I are fraternal twins. Recently, we took a genetic test for fun, because we wanted to see what we shared and the differences between us. Since we still share genes, fraternal twins are like siblings genetically. My grandparents had suggested the tests and got them for us, so our parents didn’t know about it. But our results made no sense.

My twin’s was coming up almost completely as Eastern European and Western European. Which makes sense, as most of my family are Croatian, German, or Austrian. So all of that would be accurate. But mine wasn’t anything like that. It was almost completely Scandinavian, with some Russian and a couple of other places.