Woman tells sister she doesn't 'fit in' because their dad didn't push her but was hard on the rest of their siblings. AITA?

One evening she completely flipped out on us, calling us a^@$oles and saying that we were like our father and excluded her. She kept going on about how our parents never took an interest in her, neither did we, and that she went through hell thinking she was worthless.

Mark started to cry, so I took Eva outside and lashed out at her, saying she was the a^&%ole for being jealous of our misery and that she would never fit in with us because she never experienced what we went through. It was insane of her to claim she had. She left that night and didn’t apologize to any of us.