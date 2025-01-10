'AITA for not stopping my kids from calling my boyfriend 'daddy' in front of my ex?'

NTA. Your boyfriend is the Dad that your twins have known, he’s always been there and they have made the choice to call him Daddy. I would be concerned about the twins behaviour around your ex and his fiancée, they seem like they don’t feel comfortable and your ex should NOT be forcing them to hug someone they aren’t happy to hug even if it is his fiancée.

Sorry, but the ex needs to put on his big boy pants and realise that he hasn’t made the effort and that has affected his relationship with his kids. Don’t stop your kids from expressing themselves, if they feel comfortable calling your boyfriend Daddy then let them!

ReviewOk929 says: