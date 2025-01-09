'AITA for bringing up my uncle's debt to me at Christmas as he bragged about his business?'

He looked at Aisha across the table, pulled out a brochure with a resort-like location, and said it was a gift to her for her tough recovery from the incident. Aisha looked visibly overjoyed and excited.

Someone asked what the gift was exactly, and Daniel explained that he was planning to take Aisha and the rest of his family to the Maldives as a celebration of her recovery. Everyone started cheering for Aisha, happy about her gift, as it seemed to be something she had always wanted to experience.

“You can afford all that but not repay my debt, which you haven’t even mentioned?” The words slipped out of my mouth before I could stop them, and I looked him straight in the eye. He replied, “Why are you bringing that up now, of all places?”