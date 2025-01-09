'AITA for bringing up my uncle's debt to me at Christmas as he bragged about his business?'

Afro_Samurai-7 writes:
Last September, my uncle Daniel (43) came up to me (22) looking stressed and asked if I could sit down with him because he needed a favor. He began to explain how he was in a really rough financial spot and had nowhere to turn. He didn’t have anyone else to ask for a loan, and I was his last option. Mind you, I’m not rich or anything like that—I just happened to have the amount he needed at the time.
According to him, it was a serious situation that he couldn’t discuss with or approach other family members about, and it needed to be addressed urgently. Without better judgment, I lent him the cash after much insistence on his part.
We agreed he would repay it before December, and I didn’t even ask for any interest. With lots of hugs and reassurances, he took the money and gave me his word that he would pay it back.
Fast forward to Christmas dinner at my grandma’s house. During all that time, I didn’t remind him or check in about the loan. I assumed he was just late and would explain the delay at Christmas dinner since the whole family meets every year for it. He hadn’t called or said anything to update me on his situation, so I had to trust that all was well.
On a related note, my cousin Aisha (20), Daniel’s daughter, recently underwent surgery after suffering a traumatic back injury in an accident. She had a tough time last year recovering from it.
During dinner, everyone was enjoying their meal when my uncle suddenly stood up and called for everyone’s attention to give a speech. He began talking about how his business had taken a huge boost and, long story short, how he had just cashed in a large profit from some deals.
He looked at Aisha across the table, pulled out a brochure with a resort-like location, and said it was a gift to her for her tough recovery from the incident. Aisha looked visibly overjoyed and excited.
Someone asked what the gift was exactly, and Daniel explained that he was planning to take Aisha and the rest of his family to the Maldives as a celebration of her recovery. Everyone started cheering for Aisha, happy about her gift, as it seemed to be something she had always wanted to experience.
“You can afford all that but not repay my debt, which you haven’t even mentioned?” The words slipped out of my mouth before I could stop them, and I looked him straight in the eye. He replied, “Why are you bringing that up now, of all places?”
I was pissed. I reminded him, in front of everyone, of the exact amount he owed me and pointed out that he hadn’t communicated anything about repaying it. The entire family fell silent in shock as my mom hurriedly changed the subject to avoid escalating the situation.
Later in the evening, my aunt, grandma, and some cousins lectured me about how I ruined Aisha’s moment after her struggles and embarrassed my uncle in the process. They leave in a week, and he still hasn’t paid or even mentioned anything about the debt.
Hot-Lawfulness-311 says:
NTA. Never loan money to family because they are never going to pay you back s%$t. Your uncle sucks and you should feel free to talk s%@t to his face until he pays you back (which will be never).
OP responded:
Yeah, never again especially him, he still hasn't addressed anything. If he had said something maybe i wouldn't have sad anything at dinner. I see why he didn't go for help to any other person.
November-8485 says:
NTA. This situation came about because of him and his choices. At worst you’re a justified AH. Stop assuming. Start being assertive. Become more vocal about expecting payment and issue a deadline. Tell your family you heard their concerns but at present you need that money back and this is your repayment for doing a good dead for a family member?
OP responded:
Ha crazy on that part, i would burst out laughing for sure in all seriousness.