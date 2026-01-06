'AITA for laughing off my uncle’s request to move into my house?'

To clarify, my cousin died in his 20s and was no contact with his father. My uncle was a deadbeat dad who never managed to provide for his family and always had financial issues. He abandoned his first wife and son to marry his current wife. They have been together for decades, and she has children from her previous marriage.

I texted my uncle and apologized for my reaction. I told him that while my cousin is unfortunately gone, his first call should have been to his stepchildren. I also told him that my mom has her own life and that I am not rich. While I am in a position to financially help my mom, it comes at great personal sacrifice, and I cannot simply add two more people to the mix. Nor should I have to. They are not my responsibility.