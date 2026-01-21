'My wife admitted to me that she has an intense crush on her personal trainer. What’s the next step?"

I don’t know what to do I’m crushed. Do I just sit back and wait for the crush to stop? Do I demand she changes gym and blocks this guy? We’ve all had crushes in relationships and eventually they go but I feel like this one won’t she’s being alone with him three times a week and follows him on all her social media accounts.

I feel like distance is how you get over this but I don’t want to come across as controlling. What do you think? She doesnt want to change anything and thinks it will just go away on its own.

TL;DR: my wife has a crush on her pt and we are struggling to deal with it.