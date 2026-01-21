'My wife admitted to me that she has an intense crush on her personal trainer. What’s the next step?"

We’ve been together 15 years, married for 10. In that time she’s always done something fitness wise be it running or the gym or cycling. About a year ago she decided she wanted to be stronger. She started doing weights at the gym and she was getting there but around four months ago she said she needed some guidance and started doing sessions with one of the gym's personal trainers.
She was really enjoying it and about a month ago upped it from two sessions a week to three. There was been a notable change in her strength and I was happy for her as she seemed really proud of herself. Then this weekend she dropped a bombshell on me.
I had noticed our bedroom life had pretty much come to a stop a couple of months ago an I spoke to her about it and she said she was sorry it was just the stress of starting a new job mixed with the cold weather and she just wasn’t in the mood. I thought that was fair enough and I’d leave it and let her lead the pace when she was ready to again.
Well this weekend she told me that she has developed a very intense crush on her PT and that while she knows crushes happen in relationships this feels like it’s more. She said she finds herself constantly seeking his attention either at the gym or on social media. She has started tagging him in all her posts but I just assumed it was more of a giving credit thing.
Then she admitted she has started wearing less and less at the gym to get his attention which is something I hadn’t noticed as she always takes a gym bag with her and gets changed there. She admitted that the last few times we had sex she fantasized that it was him and that’s why she stopped getting intimate as she felt too guilty.
Probably the worst thing she told me was that a few days ago she saw him having a personal session with someone else, a younger woman more his age, and she saw them laughing together and she got that jealous and upset she had to leave the gym and go cry in her car. She said he has done nothing to encourage this and has been nothing but professional through out all this and he is not at fault.
I don’t know what to do I’m crushed. Do I just sit back and wait for the crush to stop? Do I demand she changes gym and blocks this guy? We’ve all had crushes in relationships and eventually they go but I feel like this one won’t she’s being alone with him three times a week and follows him on all her social media accounts.
I feel like distance is how you get over this but I don’t want to come across as controlling. What do you think? She doesnt want to change anything and thinks it will just go away on its own.
TL;DR: my wife has a crush on her pt and we are struggling to deal with it.
RichieJ86 wrote
If I'm being honest, I only ever find this problem of people when they intentionally fly too close to the sun. Her problem wasn't necessarily the crush, it was that she actively, and willingly, fed into it.
Most sane people that care for their marriages and relationships will immediately see the problem and try to move as far from it as possible — that's the impasse. You either dump the cold water on it or you add accelerant. She didn't.
She made every attempt, pulled every stop, to make it more than a crush and failed the wife test — that's a scary thought. There's so many people out there that turn down a flirt and romantic gesture out of respect for their partners... yeah, she needs therapy. And you need to reevaluate your marriage because she's hanging on by a thread.
OP responded:
That’s a tough but necessary read.
Used_emu9339 wrote:
Ultimately it's up to your wife to stop seeing this trainer and stay away from him in order to recommit herself to you.
OP responded:
I think this is the option I’m leaning towards the most. I think only distance can cure this.
themocking-bird wrote:
This isn't a crush. Best case scenario, it's a one-sided emotional affair. Her crying over him talking to someone else shows that. As is her seeking out his attention online and in-person. None of this is normal, or okay.
"She doesn't want to change anything and thinks it will just go away on its own."
My guy, she cried because he talked to another girl. This isn't some benign crush. She's going out of her way to get his attention online, and in person with revealing clothes. She's already shown she's incapable of separating her feelings. You shouldn't ask her to quit seeing the trainer, or to go no contact. If she was remorseful, she'd do it on her own.
OP responded:
I agree with you and she’s refusing couples counseling. I don’t know what to do next.
joebranflakes wrote:
I think, after reading some of your other responses, she is in denial. She thinks she can have her cake and eat it too. She can keep your relationship while indulging her fantasy. I think it’s past time for subtly. You cannot live like this, and she needs to know you don’t exist to provide her with stability so she can lust after someone else. That unless she takes steps, you will have to take your own.
OP responded:
I agree everyone has crushes but not like this. I’m going to talk to her tonight.
KeyMathematician3296 wrote:
This is a tough one. Gonna require tough love. I would start by saying she needs a new gym and possibly female trainer. No contact with this guy and counseling. I know she doesn’t want to, but she’s the one who needs to put in the work, not you.
Now, she can say no to any of this, which is her choice. However it’s also your choice whether or not to be in this relationship. She hasn’t physically cheated not because she loves you, she hasn’t done it because she didn’t want to be labeled a cheater. There’s a difference.
OP responded:
That’s what I think. I think if she got some heavy encouragement back she would cheat. I’ve never thought this about her before. I’m going to tell her she needs to quit that gym and block him on socials.
jamicam wrote:
I think you need to tell her that she should find a new trainer if she values and respects your marriage.