'AITA for telling my wife and her girlfriends to shut up and calling them childish?'

I (32F) am married to Jenna (29). Since we were all spending time with our families over the holidays, we decided to have a big friends supper last weekend. We picked an “authentic” Mexican restaurant in our city. Our state borders Canada, not Mexico, so please take that with a grain of salt.
At this restaurant, one of the services they provide is making guacamole from scratch at your table in a big volcanic stone mortar and pestle. I believe it is called a molcajete. It is a cool little bit of theater, and the guac is delicious.
A few people in our group do not like cilantro. We watched while the server made the guac, and nobody said anything. But as soon as it was finished, they started complaining about the cilantro. The server was apologetic and offered to make some without cilantro. Problem solved, right? Nope. They were upset that they had to wait.
I asked them why they did not say anything before the cilantro was added. That way, some without cilantro could have been set aside for them. All of them said they did not want to interrupt the show. It was ridiculous.
I offered to pay for a new portion of guac without cilantro, completely out of my pocket. They all started saying that I did not have to do that, but they still wanted guac without cilantro. I asked them to tell me a solution where they got cilantro-free guac without the server making a new batch for free, which I find unfair because it was not her fault, or me paying for it myself.
They argued for almost three minutes before I told them to shut up and ordered more without cilantro. I may have muttered something under my breath. I honestly cannot remember.
My wife and her friends are upset that I unilaterally fixed the problem and that I told them to shut up and called them childish. I just wanted my food and to let the poor server get on with her job. AITA?
MistressJacklynHyde says:
NTA. Their behavior was abhorrent! Did they expect the server to be psychic and know they didn't like cilantro?
revanchisto says:
NTA. But you have to understand some people love to complain. They didn't want solutions. They wanted to be angry.
OP responded:
I wanted to eat.
Able_Contribution_90 says:
Are you sure you guys are friends?