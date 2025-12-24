'AITA for telling my wife and her girlfriends to shut up and calling them childish?'

I asked them why they did not say anything before the cilantro was added. That way, some without cilantro could have been set aside for them. All of them said they did not want to interrupt the show. It was ridiculous.

I offered to pay for a new portion of guac without cilantro, completely out of my pocket. They all started saying that I did not have to do that, but they still wanted guac without cilantro. I asked them to tell me a solution where they got cilantro-free guac without the server making a new batch for free, which I find unfair because it was not her fault, or me paying for it myself.

They argued for almost three minutes before I told them to shut up and ordered more without cilantro. I may have muttered something under my breath. I honestly cannot remember.