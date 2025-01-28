'AITA for telling my wife and SIL their half-brother doesn't want them in his life.'

Witty-Balance3831 writes:
Six months ago, my wife (26f) and her sister (24f) learned they have an older half-brother from their mom. They never met this man or heard their mom or anyone talk about him before. The only thing they know is he was primarily raised by his paternal grandparents.
When they found out he existed, they hired an internet PI to help them find him. The PI found his socials and his full name. From there, my wife and her sister made contact. There was no reply, and my SIL decided she'd message once a week in case he wasn't getting the notifications.
She and my wife did everything to convince themselves he wasn't responding for some reason other than that he didn't want a relationship. After a few months of this, he replied once, saying he wanted to be left alone and did not want a relationship or any form of contact with them.
The next thing, his profiles were made private so the only people who could interact with him were friends and followers. My wife's pregnant with our first child right now, and some people have suggested the hormones are driving her to obsess over this.
But neither of them is letting this go. I'm trying to be a good wife and supportive, but they're talking about doing things that would be like stalking or harassment in trying to get this man to agree to a relationship.
They don't see why he'd reject them when they never knew he existed. My SIL showed me his reply. I didn't say this to them because I'm not sure, but it sounds to me like he knew they existed and chose to stay away. I could be wrong, of course. I suggested therapy to them, but they said a therapist wouldn't help them have a relationship with their brother.
The other night, my wife and I were discussing baby names again, and then my wife and SIL started talking about their half-brother and how he should be around the baby when he's born. This then turned into a "how do we get in front of him to plead for a chance," and that's when I told them they were handling this badly and they need to learn to accept his no.
I said they don't have to like it, they're allowed their own feelings on it, but they need to accept he said no. I told my wife her half-brother was taking up more mental space than our unborn son, and he'll be born soon and our lives will change. SIL said I wasn't being understanding enough. My wife didn't argue either way. She looked really thoughtful, though, and she's been quiet since the other night. AITA?
wxst3d says:
NTA- sorry, but it’s kind of delusional for them to say their half brother should be there when the baby is born. At least how things are currently going. All you did was give them a reality check.
charles2052 says:
NTA. It sounds like you were being honest with them in a way that was needed. Your wife and SIL are struggling with this situation, and I get that—it’s tough to process a new family member who clearly doesn’t want a relationship.
But at the end of the day, he has made his boundaries clear. It’s not stalking if he’s already said he doesn’t want contact, and continuing to push him would cross a line. You weren’t being unsupportive, you were just trying to help them see things from a healthier perspective, especially with your wife’s pregnancy and your upcoming baby.
Max-Powers1984 says:
NTA consent matters and they do not have it, the rest is just stalking to impose their will on a unwilling victim.
Mrsanjuro75 says:
NTA. You seem to be understanding her desire to have a relationship with her half brother just fine but she isn’t understanding that he doesn’t want that. And you are being supportive: if she continues to push this she’s only going to be disappointed. Think about how hard it will be to have a relationship with him if he gets a restraining order?