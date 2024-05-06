'My wife asked me for an open marriage, I asked for divorce. Am I reacting too fast?' UPDATED 2X

Cue the sobbing, the begging and all "If I knew I wouldn't have even asked". She refuses to move out and so do I, so I sleep in the guest room. She's taken sick from work and every time I am home she keeps begging to talk and go back to the bedroom with her.

I believe her friends actually tried to influence her and she didn't do anything at all, but this unraveled my perception of her. Was I too fast to mention divorce?

Commenters were quick with their thoughts.

ProblematicAndCrazy wrote:

Idk if you were too fast but honestly, you almost never see a relationship start monogamous, open up, and succeed, and there's a reason for that. If my wife suggested opening my marriage that's where I would go too.