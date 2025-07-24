'My wife told me she's bi and wants to explore for a year. What can I do to stop her?' UPDATED 2X

My wife and I have been married for 4 years. She has never said anything about being attracted to other women. Last week she sat me down and told me she is experiencing being attracted to women and would like to explore this. She said she would only do this for a year to "get it out of her system."

I'm not comfortable with this and am not sure how to handle this. I told her I didn't want her to do this, but she said she needed to or would otherwise start to resent me.

I'm at a loss for how to handle this. She is the love of my life and I don't know that I want her sleeping with women.