'AITA for being upset with my wife blowing our savings on getting visas for her family?' UPDATED 3X

Second: This morning, on the return leg, my wife received a notification from the airline that the flight was delayed. She passed on the message to her sister. Her sister then decided to arrive at the airport later because the delay was 3+ hours.

However, what my wife and her sister failed to notice was a clause in the notification which stated that the check-in time remained the same. So when my sister-in-law and her family went to the airport, the check-in gate was closed, and they couldn't board. So again, my wife spent OUR money to book new flights for them PLUS new hotel accommodations for a couple of days.