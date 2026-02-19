'My wife and I came home at 3AM and my MIL acted like we were 16 sneaking into the house. AITA?'

"AITA my wife and I came home at 3AM and my MIL acted like we were 16 sneaking into the house?"

My (41m) spouse (42f) and I had plans to go hiking and have dinner with friends. We made our kids (16m and 12f) sandwiches for lunch and called my spouse’s mom and ask to bring the kids dinner because we would be gone into the evening. We also told the kids we would be out late.

We have left our kids at home alone multiple times and we fully trust them. We just wanted to make sure they had something decent instead of warming something up, hence asking MIL to bring food. Not once did we ask her to stay nor did we expect her to. We have told her many times, you can stay and watch tv (due to her not having internet) if she wants, but she never has to stay.