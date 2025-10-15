'My wife came home upset because she was hungry and I didn't have a meal prepared. AITA?'

But you also need to sincerely be willing to do some of the cooking, if she wants you to, particularly when she is working and you are home. This also means being willing to improve your cooking. Let her teach you, if she can do it nicely. And you both need to stop being so mean to each other.

Not long after posting, OP shared three updates.

Update. She came upstairs and covered her head and anytime I tried to ask her if she wanted me to get her anything to eat she said no and that she will have sleep for dinner. I suggested takeout and listed places I knew she liked until she stopped saying no and said "I don't know." So now I am here at a chicken place picking up her go to meal. At this particular place.