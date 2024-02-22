'AITA for wanting to divorce my wife because giving birth changed her and that makes me like her less?'

A few months into couples therapy, the conclusion was that I need to manage my expectations regarding our sexual life. That we are not going to be having as much and the quality won't be what it once was.

So I asked my therapist if I have to manage my expectations, and he said not really, if I don't want to. He said there is nothing wrong with having expectations and if my wife can't meet them, she can't meet them. What I can't do is agree to compromise and then hold it against her.