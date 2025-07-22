'My wife cheated on me and I feel nothing. I am going to confront her but it's so strange.' UPDATED

OP, I know you say is that you feel nothing, but that doesn’t appear to be the truth. Correct me if I’m wrong. Like you said: “I feel relieved."

You don’t have to feel sad. You don’t have to feel upset. You can just feel relieved. And that’s entirely healthy! Everyone has their own emotions and their own response to certain situations.

I had this ex who cheated on me. And when I found out, I was upset. But I also felt so much relief. I had been trying to hard to make the relationship better and it just always felt like something was wrong. Constant fighting, her staying up late but not texting me, lying to my face about things, etc.