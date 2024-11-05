'AITA for not believing my wifes full 'brain fog' story about her months long affair?'

She told me it was only ever a few pics. He never sent anything to her. They never kissed, never slept together, and she has told me everything. She’s begged for forgiveness, said it’s the most stupid thing she’s ever done, it’s the number one regret of her life, and she can’t believe how tricked she was, etc., etc.

I think I can forgive her if she’s honest with me and still loves me. I still love her. Yet… I don’t believe her. Do I? Am I an idiot if I believe her? If I don’t believe her, it will consume me and destroy our relationship (do we still have a relationship?). Can I trust her again?