'My wife cheated on me with her boss. I'm not falling her his wife.' AITA? 'My friends think it's a bad idea.'

"My wife cheated on me with her boss. I am sleeping with his wife. Would I be the AH if I pursued her for more than hookups?"

Divorce take months/years here so we are all still legally married. My (m34) wife (34) cheated on me with her boss (m42). I found out when the wife (f37) of the man contacted me. She had left him and thought that I was the only one in the dark and should be told.

Obviously I left my wife too. It was a very hard time on me because I have never experienced such betrayal. The idea going through the motions. Hear the begging. Listening to people around me talking me into forgiveness, but worse telling my children they will never have to move between houses, and never have their parents understand the same roof again.