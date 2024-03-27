'My wife cheated on me with our son's baseball coach. I'm still madly in love.' UPDATED 3X

No one wants their well-established life to unravel into shreds.

In a popular post on the Daddit subreddit, a man shared the saga of discovering his wife's affair. He wrote:

"My wife cheated on me with our son's baseball coach."

Been married 8 years. 5 & 6 year old kids. I've been madly in Love the whole time as she's an AMAZING person and mother. Literally keeps the family together and is just... spectacular. Truly. She was showing me something on her phone and I saw a text come in saying "I love you more!" and I asked who it was.