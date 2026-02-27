'My wife cheated on me with a single dad. AITA for my reaction to the affair?' UPDATED

She was immediately attracted to him because he was the only dad at the event. His wife passed. My wife was drawn to him being a devoted dad. He had the time to go to these events and be a dad and work at the same time because he has involved grandparents that help out a lot My wife would go over to his house with our kids.

I know everyone is going to ask why didn’t my kids say anything to me. Well one of my kids is 8 month old and the other one is 2 years old. My 2 year has a speech delay and he can only say 2 words. My kids are too small to understand what’s going on. They don’t automatically think “I see a different man and that means mommy is cheating.”