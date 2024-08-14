'My wife confessed to cheating after I donated a kidney to her.' AITA? 'I made her tell her family.'

I was however extremely distraught. I got frustrated, and extremely angry, and did not speak to my wife for a week. Last weekend, I asked my sister if she could have our son for the weekend, and my sister agreed. The reason for this was because I wanted to blow off a lot of steam and I did not want my son in the house for that.

And I did. I don’t usually get angry much, but last weekend, I did. All my pent up emotions bubbled up and I said a lot of horrible things to my wife. I wanted my wife to say something, but she just said nothing and was crying and that angered me even more.