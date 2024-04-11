'My wife confessed she's been feeling limerence towards a coworker. Is my marriage over?' UPDATED 4X

OP responded:

Part of me wants to believe this is possible. But another more nagging part of me says that I'm fooling my self with wishful thinking. I heard limerence stays for years. How can I live with her until she "forgets" about him? I still have some self dignity, give or take.

PracticalPrimrose wrote:

The fact she seems to recognize it as Limerence, tells me that she’s probably being betrayed by her own brain and is likely frustrated as well. I don’t think your marriage is over. I just think you’ve hit a rougher patch in the rough patch.

Good for her to recognize that bringing a baby into the situation was not a good idea.

Good for you for pushing for answers so you can begin to work on the problem as a team, assuming that’s what you want.