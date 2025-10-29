'AITA for telling my wife she shouldn't be crying when we have honest conversations?'

My wife recently went back to work after her maternity leave and really does not like it. She feels that there is too much on her plate since she has to juggle work, the home, and the baby.

She also feels that she does not have enough time to spend with the baby and therefore wants to be a stay-at-home mom. I can see that she is more tired and less happy than before. We have discussed this a few times, and I am fully supportive of her decision to resign from her job and be a stay-at-home mom.