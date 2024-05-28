'AITA? My wife did not wear her wedding ring multiple days in a row.' + Update

Ok, finally here’s the update. My wife came home from work (I work from home) and we sat down for dinner. I started the conversation first by apologizing for my tone/snarky question the day before. She said thank you and accepted.

I then, said that I was triggered hearing her tell me that she was hit on by the cashier and her explaining that it may have been due to her not wearing her ring. She asked me whether I wanted her to tell me when people flirted with her.

I said sure but it’s up to you, I assume that this happens frequently because she is so beautiful etc. we hugged it out. I then asked that I was curious why she got so defensive in the car after the movie.