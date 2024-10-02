'AITA for being upset that my wife didn't marry me for love but because of a cost-benefit analysis?

"WIBTA for being upset at my wife’s reason for marrying me?"

Throwaway72hsu says:

My wife (31F) is a very practical person and not really “girly.” I don’t know how to explain it other than she sees everything as a cost-benefit analysis and doesn’t seem to take much of her own preferences into account if she thinks something is objectively better.

She is a senior data scientist, so maybe that’s why she is good at her job. I love the practicality—it’s so nice to have a debate about why we should do something because of X, Y, and Z, not because of feelings.