'AITA for telling my wife she should've brought my daughter on her mommy/daughter trip?'

Should my wife have taken my daughter on her "mother/daughter" trip?

Adventurous_Mud_5283 writes:

I (44m) have two children (18m, 16f). My ex-wife abandoned the family when my daughter was still a baby. I recently married a woman (42f) with three kids (17f, 14f, 13m). Their father is still involved in their lives.

All of our kids are still in high school, though my son is set to graduate soon. They recently had their spring break. During spring break, my wife took her two girls to a major city near us for a "Mommy/daughter day." They ate, went to a spa, etc.

Before they went, I suggested to her that she should include my daughter, but she said "no" as this was a yearly tradition with just her girls. While she was gone, I took my kids and her son out for bowling and mini-golf.