"My wife divorced me 5 years after making me get a vasectomy. AITA for not speaking to her anymore?'

hugh_jorgyn wrote:

I don’t wanna call you an AH, but you come off as very immature. You seem to be projecting blame a lot. You first said you both agreed to divorce, then you blame it on your ex: “she divorced me”. Also, as a fellow snipped guy, I’m going to tell you that as a grownup you could have said No.

It doesn’t sound like she put a g-n to your head. And even if she threatened to break up if you didn’t do it, you should have said No. I for one wouldn’t want to be with a person who forces me to do things against my will. Divorce or no divorce, you made the conscious decision to no longer be able to have kids. No matter how your relationship would have turned out, you still could not have any more kids.