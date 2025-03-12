'AITA for not getting jealous that my wife was flirting with a 25 year old man?'

"AITAH for the way I reacted to my wife’s flirting with a guy"

TelevisionSad5113 writes:

I (M, 40) have been married to my wife (F, 39) for almost 10 years, and we have two kids. Last week, she asked if she could go out for her coworker’s birthday on Saturday. I said, “Of course.” The kids and I watched a movie, played video games, and ordered pizza.

She came home really late having drunk a bunch. As I was helping her get ready for bed, she started bragging about flirting back and forth with some 25-year-old guy and how she “still got it.” I laughed and said, “Okay, lady! Go to bed.”