'AITA for not getting jealous that my wife was flirting with a 25 year old man?'

TelevisionSad5113 writes:
I (M, 40) have been married to my wife (F, 39) for almost 10 years, and we have two kids. Last week, she asked if she could go out for her coworker’s birthday on Saturday. I said, “Of course.” The kids and I watched a movie, played video games, and ordered pizza.
She came home really late having drunk a bunch. As I was helping her get ready for bed, she started bragging about flirting back and forth with some 25-year-old guy and how she “still got it.” I laughed and said, “Okay, lady! Go to bed.”
On Sunday morning, she told me the story again about the 25-year-old guy and how she almost went home with him. I’m not the jealous type; I just laughed it off. She got upset and said, “Why are you not jealous? You think I’m too ugly or old to find anyone?”
I said, “No! You’re gorgeous and can find anyone you want! I just know your type! You’re loyal! You’re not a cheater! Look at you! You came home to me and even admitted flirting, which, by your description, was harmless fun.”
She didn’t like my reply and has been very distant toward me. I feel like I said something stupid or disappointing. I asked her multiple times what I did wrong, but she basically ignores me. Even the kids notice that she’s cold toward me. Was I an a%#$ole for the way I reacted?
Dipstistan says:
NTA. Your wife, on the other hand, seems to have some issues.
Gangbang50 says:
NTA she's playing games that you can't hope to win.
OP responded:
I don’t understand what she was expecting? She acts like I let her down.
Shadow4summer says:
Would she be happy to hear you flirted with a twenty something and also say you almost went home with them?
OP responded:
I honestly don’t know how she would react if roles were reversed. She probably would laugh or think I’m making it up because she knows me so well.