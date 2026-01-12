'AITA if my wife and I were to force her sister and brother-in-law to move?'

She will absolutely not negotiate the matter in good faith. You need a lawyer to handle this moving forward. She and her husband will be given the chance to buy you out of your wife’s share. If they can’t arrange a mortgage to do that, then that is their problem. Follow the lawyer’s advice about getting the property appraised.

Don’t make any bargains on the sale price. The renovations were done without your wife’s approval and she should not be paying for those even though they improve the value of the house. It was entirely for her sister’s own risk, and if your wife benefits from it then so be it. Legally, all owners must agree to upgrades to a property.