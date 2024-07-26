'My wife friendzoned me and wants platonic 'companionship.' How do I respond?' UPDATED 2X

"She says that all she wants is simply "companionship" which basically means our coparenting roommate dynamic." That's only a marriage if you both agree it is.

You're hoping she's going to wake up one day and feel different but she's basically said that's not going to happen and doesn't want to figure out why she feels that way. It seems like you tried several different ways to get to the bottom of it and she's either deflected or is being honest that she's not in love with you.