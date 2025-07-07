'My wife has given up on our child. I'm not sure how to reconcile. Do I move past this?' UPDATED

When my wife checked in on her, they fought. She told our daughter that a bratty attitude won't be tolerated in her workplace. She and I had it out later. She apologized to our daughter and blamed blowing up on work frustration. She offered to bring her back another day, but our daughter refused. My wife always felt she was bad at articulating her feelings. She feels she comes off aggressive.

That's partly why she leaves our daughter's caretaking to me. But this fight has me questioning the nature of our relationship. I don't doubt she loves our daughter. I saw it firsthand during the pregnancy, and in our private conversations, she couldn't stop gushing about her. I felt her love in the little things. Idk something changed over overtime.

My wife isn't close with her parents. She usually has me talk with them on her behalf. She has a mindset that parents/kids don't have to be close. She believes since she turned out fine, so will our daughter.

I'm failing to help their relationship and our own.