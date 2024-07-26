'AITA for yelling at my wife after she let $10k in stuff get stolen from my car?'

OP responded:

Yes, and yes. We went to the lake the day before, hence the camera stuff, and the gift was just something I forgot was in there until I made this post.

CubanDave87 says:

Middle ground. Why would you leave that much stuff in your car? I’m cool with leaving money just in case but dude why not hide it really well? I understand getting mad at her but also that stuff shouldn’t have been there. The blame is 90/10.

FinalDaikon8214 says:

Everyone is saying he's the a&^#ole, but she took his car, and her negligence resulted in him losing things that, had she not left the house in his car that he didn't give her permission to take, would still be safe at home in the car. So no, he's not the a%^#ole. I'm literally going to get married next year, and I would NEVER take his car without asking, even 20 years into marriage, let alone a nice, fancy, expensive car.