'My wife is helping her friend cheat on her husband.' AITA? 'I feel like our marriage is a joke.'

A while ago, my wife and her friend went on a weekend trip, which seemed fine. Turns out, the friend didn't really want to go on the trip, she was meeting a guy ("her best friend, her soulmate"). Apparently, these two have been messaging each other for years.
My wife didn't know this, but obviously found out about it, and told me, but she just ignored it because it wasn't our business, we didn't tell the husband. It was a weird, wtf, kind of thing. I do not know the husband at all, I barely know this friend. I was thinking "not my circus, not my monkeys."
SO HERE'S THE THING. The friend asked my wife to go on another trip, and that she will pay (probably about $3k) for the sole purpose of cheating on her husband again. My wife was gleefully ecstatic about going on a free trip. She will be the alibi for her friend cheating.
AITA for being outraged, feeling betrayed, feeling that our marriage is a joke, and frankly wanting to end it. If her and "the girls" make such a farce of marriage, and help each other out and cover for each other cheating, wtf is our marriage?
I am seriously considering telling my wife that she can make her own decisions, but they have consequences. And when she returns for the f fest cheating weekend, the locks will be changed and the divorce papers will be pinned to the front door.
RaddishSlaw said:
NTA. Ask your wife if you were cheating, would she want people to tell her?
FruitcakeAndCrumb said:
My friend, you know your wife is happy to facilitate cheating and that says a lot about her and none of it is good. If you continue to trust your wife would never cheat on you then you are thicker than mattress baguette. NTA.
BlueGreen_1956 said:
NTA. Divorce her. If she would assist someone else cheating, you can bet she would have no problem asking her friend to do the same for her.
I_ship_it07 said:
She will cheat on you on her free trip. After all her friend is doing it without consequence so why bother being loyale? NTA.
STUNT said:
If your wife will lie for her friend, her friend will lie for her as well. NTA.
sissysindy109 said:
NTA. Sounds like the wife is probably cheating too.
Comfortable_Log_4128 said:
NTA - but it’s very telling of your wife’s character that she would even want to go on a trip like this. I’d be suspect of her if I were you, and would tell the friends husband about it. Not your circus, yes, but your monkey is about to make it yours.