'My wife is helping her friend cheat on her husband.' AITA? 'I feel like our marriage is a joke.'

"AITA for being very upset that my wife is helping her friend cheat on her husband?"

A while ago, my wife and her friend went on a weekend trip, which seemed fine. Turns out, the friend didn't really want to go on the trip, she was meeting a guy ("her best friend, her soulmate"). Apparently, these two have been messaging each other for years.

My wife didn't know this, but obviously found out about it, and told me, but she just ignored it because it wasn't our business, we didn't tell the husband. It was a weird, wtf, kind of thing. I do not know the husband at all, I barely know this friend. I was thinking "not my circus, not my monkeys."