'My wife and I entered into an open marriage at her request. Now she wants to close it.' UPDATED 2X

It was difficult for me to accept, and I was really not ok with it, but I wanted to save my marriage. Last May I met Amber. Our daughters are in marching band together. Amber is divorced and has no interest in getting married again. Like everyone else in the world she does have needs. So five months after opening up the marriage, I began sleeping with Amber.

At first it felt like cheating, but honestly it's nice to have something no strings where neither of us wants it to proceed forward. Over time I became comfortable with the idea that my wife and I would be able to get our needs met both inside and outside of our marriage. It actually made our intimate life a lot more passionate, and we were much happier.