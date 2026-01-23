'My wife insists on cooking everything from scratch. AITA?'

NTA as a wife that LOVES to cook from scratch, there are times when kraft mac n cheese sounds good or a frozen pizza. Doesn't mean my mac n cheese isnt better or that my fresh made pizza isnt more delicious. Just sometimes we want what were used to, or comfort food. Your a grown adult.

You should be able to eat those things in your home. Your not a petulant child asking for more goldfish as your primary meal. Try to talk to her and get to the heart of it. But remind just as much as she is wanting you to respect that she does the cooking and wants to do it fro. scratch, having creature comforts for you to consume or make yourself is perfectly reasonable. Your not forcing her to eat them.