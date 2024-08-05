'My wife is addicted to the gym and it’s ruining our marriage.' UPDATED 10X

If your gut is telling you something's off, it's best to investigate. Best case scenario, you're wrong and can chill.
My wife is 30 years old and she’s always worked out and been in shape, but lately I feel like it’s becoming excessive. She used to regularly work out at a gym when she was in college. At some point she stopped going to the gym, I think lately just due to her schedule, and preferred to work out at home or go for runs outside.
About 18 months ago she announced she was going to get back into the habit of going to the gym. She now had a job where she’s able to make more time for it. It started off normal, but slowly became more and more frequent. She signed up for classes on the weekend (both days), she started going to the gym every day, then it became the morning before work and then again later in the evening.
Every single day. If she’s stressed, she goes to the gym. Experience some sort of life crisis. She immediately heads to the gym. We have an argument - runs to the gym. She’s 4 months pregnant right now. I’m kind of surprised we even had time to make a kid. I understand that it’s safe for her to work out, especially since she was already in the habit of doing it before she got pregnant, but the intensity is not slowing.
If she misses one of her normal gym session she becomes so irritable, like she's not getting her fix. It’s just bizarre. Truly a case of too much of a good thing. Of course she gets upset when I voice that I feel it’s becoming an unhealthy obsession and that I miss spending time with her because she’s there so much.
She has all of these friends and this whole circle of people there that she seems to prefer spending time with over me. Why don’t we work out together at the gym? The gym is her time, she says. This isn’t a case of me feeling insecure because she’s in great physical shape and I’m a fat slob. I work out and am in shape - my job really requires me to stay in shape so I can’t let myself go if I want to.
I genuinely feel her gym habits are unhealthy. She’s over exercising, for one. There is such a thing. But worse than that, I feel it’s becoming a way for her to escape everything else in her life. She never actually fixed anything that goes wrong in her life. She just runs off to the gym to get some sort of mood boost and then that’s it.
She also never gets anything else done in a practical sense because how can she when she’s at the gym so often? It’s to the point where I have to do every chore and if food is getting made I’m going to have to do it. I don’t expect her to do all of those things, but it should at least be a shared effort.
People we know have even commented about it to me. They’ve said things about how she seems different, how she “sure is at the gym a lot,” and many of her friends and family barely see her anymore. Some have even suggested she’s having an affair with somebody there. Please tell me that this doesn’t sound normal to you. She insists this is perfectly normal.
My guess would be that she is overwhelmed by life and that she escapes to the gym. She has probably always been a control freak and now that life does life things, she has a hard time not being in control. You are always in control at the gym.
Same reason why bodybuilding attracts control freaks.
Yes, she is somebody who is overwhelmed with life. A very stressed out person. Somebody who worried about everything. Her job is extremely stressful to her and she’s been on the verge of true breakdowns because of it multiple times. They’re actually the ones who told her she had to do something to deal with her stress, which was part of the reason she started going to the gym.
Something is going to have to give. You can't have a stressful job, go to the gym 3 hours per day and raise a baby. She can't run off to the gym every time the kid throws a temper tantrum.
With how early small kids need to go to bed, she would only ever see our child on weekends if she plans to try to keep the same gym schedule she has now.
There was a 9-mo pregnant woman working out at my crossfire gym and she was back 3 weeks post-birth. You can't even tell she was pregnant.
Doing CrossFit 3 weeks after birth? I feel like the most they’d really be medically cleared to do would be very light exercise.
Okay the people thinking it's an affair is one thing but I think it's more likely this: I saw this post and actually thought of myself at one point. I used to spend 3 hours at the gym over 2 sessions some days and run 30-40 miles a week.
If I missed my run or someone changed plans on me, I would be very annoyed and have to "make it up" another day often overworking myself and just stressed/can't enjoy things until I get my workout in.
Based on what you said, I do think she is addicted to exercise and it is a real thing. I think due to her pregnancy and body changes, the gym and exercise is really how she feels in control. It's an obsession like OCD if that makes sense and over time she will need more exercise to feel that high.
Absolutely this. OP you mentioned that she exercises instead of dealing with her problems, I’ve had coworkers say their gym obsession was another form of self harm. Not to mention she’s pregnant, she may feel the need to keep her “figure” as her body undergoes a huge change. A lot of women struggle with pregnancy body changes and gaining weight.
I posted not very long ago about my wife’s addiction to the gym. A compulsion, if you will. She spends most of her free time there. She often goes twice a day, and sometimes even 3 times if we have a fight at night and she needs to run off instead of actually talking to me.
She won’t let me go to her gym and she refuses to go to mine. Her gym is her place, my gym is my place, and that’s just the way it has to be according to her. I’d love to have her come along with me. I’ve invited her multiple times. She’s about 18 weeks pregnant right now. This is our first baby.
She worked out like crazy prior to the pregnancy and she continues to just as hard now. I truly didn’t think she was cheating on me. People suggested it in the last thread and I laughed. You can tell she’s at the gym a lot, she’s in great shape. So she’s obviously going there. I felt really confident about the cheating issue and when I posted 9 days ago I wasn’t even considering cheating.
I’m embarrassed to admit that after reading a lot of the comments on my last post, I thought maybe I was being overly confident about her fidelity. She usually always has her phone on her, but she left it in the kitchen counter and as stupid as I felt, I decided to do a quick swipe through her texts.
She had a current text conversation going on with a guy. I recognized the name. The same name of a guy from the gym she mentions a lot. She’s friends with a lot of people there, went to one of their weddings last fall. I wasn’t too terribly concerned until I started reading the texts. Never wanted to know what the guy’s dick looked like, but I know now.
She was only out of the room for literally about a minute or two, so I had to scroll fast. I was furious. I asked her what the f&*k that conversation was about. She started yelling at me for looking at her phone. I told her she’s acting so weird and the gym obsession was really bothering me so I just decided to look, and was ashamed that I did, but that’s I thought I’d find nothing all.
She said “it’s nothing! It’s nothing!” Didn’t look like nothing to me. She sure seemed pretty interested in this “nothing.” I wanted to know if she’s been f&*king him. For how long? She kept saying no. I left the house because I was so furious, but not before I slammed her phone on the ground and shattered it.
She was calling me all sorts of names for breaking her phone. She hit me on the back as hard as she could. I left. Went to my brother’s house. My brother and sister in law were shocked, although my sister in law was one of the most vocal ones about my wife’s gym obsession being weird and bringing it up to me constantly.
I went home. She was in bed crying. She obviously couldn’t call me or anyone else for that matter. She was laying it on thick, “I don’t know if you’d ever come home.” Give me a break. I took her phone to get repaired tonight. She doesn’t deserve it but I still feel like an a*s breaking her phone. I still don’t know how deep it goes. She won’t admit to anything beyond what I saw.
Was it s*xting (bad enough) or more? I’m convinced it was a lot more, but she refuses to hand over her phone and is now trying to act like I’m this terrible monster who is ab*sing her because I broke her phone. Not my proudest moment, but I honestly wanted to body slam her after she punched me. I have never and would never actually touch her like that.
DNA testing…she absolutely is a liar.
She still will only admit to what I saw. I don’t know what’s been going on, but it’s definitely more than what I saw.
Grown adults don’t see each other every day and only s*xt.
Sorry brother.
Agreed. I’m sure there’s a lot more to it than what I saw.
I’m so invested in your story. I’m so sorry to read this update, man. I really was hoping for it to be just an unhealthy way to deal with being pregnant. Please update us again.
The “gym obsession” started before she was pregnant, so I never thought it had anything to do with just a way to cope with pregnancy.
Lawyer up.
Odds are 50/50 at best that the kid is yours.
Don't believe a word she says without irrefutable proof.
I wonder if he knows she has a husband.
He met me. Last summer he called her to come get him from a bar because he drank too much and couldn’t drive. It was really late at night, so I said there was no way she was going alone to pick some drunk guy from the gym up from a bar all by herself. I went with her.
So he was in an extremely intoxicated state, likely horned up as a lot of drunk people are, and a person from his gym was the only friend he could reach out to for a ride? Not a cab/uber? Not a personal friend? Not a family member? That was a late night “you up?” Text that got caught. Notice how it didn’t happen outside of that one instance…..that’s because they learned to be more covert.
At the time, I questioned her about why he’d call her. She said “I told all my friends they could always call me in these situations since I’m usually always sober.” She doesn’t like alcohol. I told her I didn’t really want her doing that anymore late at night. There I was being more concerned about her safety going to pick somebody up in the middle of the night. F#$k!!!
Listen man, I can say with almost 80-90% certainty that she's been cheating. She's gaslighting you and trying to play victim, plus it was that easy for you to find that text conversation so quickly. No telling what else she's hiding.
And I speak from experience because I was in a d*mn near identical situation and it was impossible to get her to say the truth. But I found out by putting 2 and 2 together, and over time people I know told me the truth. It's ridiculous how similar this situation is to mine.
He was the second most recent person she’d texted and he had sent the d**k pic that day! There were constant messages going back and forth. It’s obvious they text all day every day for who knows how long.
OP please update us again in a week. We'd love to hear if you got more info out of her. Also, there's no way you two can be staying in the same house?
We’re in the same house. I have places to go if I want to. I’m choosing to be an AH and not leave the house that’s in mine name that I own. Can’t think of where she’d go since she doesn’t really have family and friends out here.
Today my wife asked me to stay home from work so we could “talk.” She laid in bed all day yesterday trying to get me to feel sorry for her, but I paid absolutely no attention to her and ended up leaving the house to go to my family’s Super Bowl party.
I wasn’t in the mood to go but I wasn’t going to sit at home with her. It really bothered her that I left. She kept texting me things like “Who just leaves like that? When something like this is happening, who is that cold and callous that they just leave to go to a party.” I stayed home today to talk to her. She was full of tears, she’s “so sorry.”
According to her, she really was going to the gym twice a day because she likes going there, that’s where her friends are, makes her feel good, it’s “fun” for her. She met this guy there and he started flirting with her. Everyone likes him. He’s one of the most popular guys there. I didn’t realize there were popular people at gyms. She admitted that she flirted back but didn’t mean anything by it.
She didn’t reciprocate very much at first, but he gave her “butterflies” and she just found herself flirting back without thinking. She said it felt like when she had a crush on somebody when she was in school when she was younger. They started texting. At first it was just friendly and nothing sexual for several months, but she’d feel giddy every time she got a message from him.
She was really attracted to him, but told him that she was married and there could never actually be anything between them. According to her, he kept flirting with her anyway and said “sure, we won’t cross the line.” Until they did cross the line. She said she had tried to resist it for a while, but then one day they kissed.
She admitted to enjoying it but also feeling that it was wrong. She must not have felt that bad because she slept with him for the first time later that night. She described it like falling in love with somebody for the first time. All she could think about what him. Is she in love with him? She doesn’t know. Is this baby mine? She thinks so but there’s always a small chance it could be his.
He always uses a condom so she doesn’t think it’s his baby but they were sleeping together at the time she got pregnant. She loves me. She can’t help that there’s just this huge spark between the two of them.nShe doesn’t know if she loves him. She doesn’t know if the baby is mine. She doesn’t know why she did this. She doesn’t know what she thinks we should do.
The nail in the coffin is when she said “You would really leave me if it’s not your baby would you?” She had the balls to ask me that. I told her of course I’m leaving her and I wouldn’t raise another man’s child. She seemed shocked. She said “really? With everything we have and all our history, you wouldn’t even consider it?” She can’t be serious. I told her no I would never consider it.
She agreed to get a DNA test. She tearfully agreed, like I’m supposed to feel sorry for her about it? I don’t know who this woman is. She was crying the whole time, but not tears of an ashamed or sorry person. They were tears for herself and meant to try to make me feel bad. Feel bad for what? That her heart is apparently so torn?
She still thinks there is hope to save your relationship? Jesus Christ.
Yeah, I believe she still thinks there’s a chance I’ll agree to raise another man’s child with her. She doesn’t take me seriously when I say there’s no way I’d do that. She is dependent on me. She probably wouldn’t leave me if I knocked somebody else up and wanted her to play mommy.
I know that sounds terrible and it’s nothing I’d ever do but I feel like she’d be mad and she’d go screw somebody else to get back at me but she probably would be too scared to actually leave me. I don’t feel the same way about leaving her. I’m sad to leave her. I don’t want this to be our reality.
I can’t even say that I completely hate her yet. But I won’t raise another man’s child. If she feels so strongly about that guy and he’s so wonderful, go get together with him then and leave everyone else alone.
The good news is she has given you all the information you need to make the right decision. All the extra detail she provided is exactly what was needed to make it absolutely clear that you cannot stay with this person one second longer. Even if the child is yours, there is no way you should stay married.
Many people co-parent and it's better to do that then stay with this person.
As much as this no doubt hurts you, on the bright side it's really great that she removed the cloud of uncertainty that inevitably comes with situations like this.
You know what you need to do, now you just have to do it. That doesn't mean this is going to be easy, in fact it's probably going to be the most difficult thing you have ever done in your life, but you now know with absolute certainty that ending this marriage is the right thing to do.
She’s ruined my life, but I just feel numb right now. I barely feel anything at the moment. It would have been bad enough for her to have an affair and cheat on me. But she couldn’t have stopped when she found out she was pregnant?
At least I could have walked away if it wasn’t for this pregnancy. Maybe a still can, but I won’t know for sure until I get some test results. She’s almost positive the baby is mine. I'm stuck dealing with her forever then.
My child will grow up with divorced parents. Their mom will be the gym bike. Maybe she’ll even take off to live near her family and take my kid with her. Oh but then she couldn’t be near the guy who gives her butterflies and fucks her in gym changing rooms. The thrill, the excitement, how can I even blame her? She’s ruined fatherhood for me, whether this is my kid or not.
If by some chance this isn’t my baby and I’m able to completely break free, how will I not think of this one day when I start a family? I was so f#$king happy to have this baby with her. I was really excited, even though we hadn’t planned for it right now. We have names picked out. I’ve been there for everything and now she does this to me. Not only me, but this poor kid regardless of who their father is.
100% no fixing or forgiving this. On another note, you may think you don’t need therapy and that you can manage (this was me) but much later down the line when you in a new relationship, this s**t will rear its head when you least expect it. Like someone here said, it’s trauma.
Its betrayal trauma and important that you talk about it to someone and how she made you feel and acknowledge that this was something you didn’t deserve and that you are worthy of someone awesome that WONT do this to you one day. If you can work through it in the right way then you don’t give her the power to infiltrate your future chance of happiness.
She claims they’ve been sleeping together since the summer. Thats just what she claims, of course.
That’s crazy- has she always been so self-absorbed?
I didn’t think so. Maybe I blissfully ignored red flags because I loved her. This doesn’t even seem like the person I married.
"She said “really? With everything we have and all our history, you wouldn’t even consider it?" You should have asked her, "With everything we have and all our history, you still had s*x with another man?" You deserve a lot better. Is she still in contact with him? Is she still going to that gym?
She’s probably still in contact with him, but she hasn’t been to the gym since Saturday morning. She told me he really wasn’t there and she went because it’s her happy place where she’s not stressed. I told her that I hope she realizes that I can’t believe a word she says anymore. All trust is broken.
I think it's way past the point of obvious that she's been lying since the very beginning and has been continuing to lie to you. She's clearly a pathological liar and has emotionally and psychologically ab*sed you into complacency and into taking her at face value so that you would never actually leave or question her actions aggressively enough to force her to give way.
It's also obvious that she's not the least bit sorry for what she did as much as she's upset that she got caught. Has she even tried to convince you to stay? Has she said that she'll cut contact with this guy? Has she let you look at her phone again? And, on that note, did you save her texts for your own records?
I hate to say it, but she knows that baby isn't yours and she knows that a paternity test will be the last nail in the coffin for her. She's trying to emotionally blackmail you into staying whether the baby is yours or not. Nothing she's said since the beginning adds up and you need to protect yourself at this point.
Move out for the time being if you can or have her leave and record any and all conversations you have with her about this. Get her to admit in a recording that she cheated because I just have this gut feeling that she's going to use the phone incident in the divorce to rake you over the coals and paint you out to be an ab*sive monster.
I hate to ask this, but what is it that she gets from you to be trying to keep you? Are you the more financially stable one between the two of you? Do you have a prenup? It's clear from everything you've shared so far that she's a professional manipulator. Don't fall for it and protect yourself.
Put distance between you and get your ducks in a row because I guarantee you that when you find out that baby isn't yours all hell is going to break loose and she's going to come for all your worth.
She's had the upper hand in all of this since the beginning and it seems like you're going to have to do overtime just to catch up. Think about what you want your future to look like and protect yourself at all costs. I'm truly sorry that this is happening to you and I hope you heal from this.
She was practically on her knees yesterday saying “I won’t go back to the gym. I won’t ever contact him again.” I feel like that doesn’t really mesh with the fact that she doesn’t even know if she’s in love with him or not. She obviously still has very strong feelings for him, which are probably coming more from between her legs than her actual heart but doesn’t really matter either way to me.
I think despite anything to do with him, she’s dependent on me in a way. For stability, maybe. Just out of comfort, maybe. We’ve been together since she was 20 years old, so I’m just this familiar person I guess. She has her gym friends out here but other than that she has no family or friends out here.
She makes pretty good money, but I make more and all of our benefits are through me. Even with her good salary, it would be difficult to survive on her own as a single mom here with all of the daily living expenses, or at least live anywhere near the level she wants to live at.
I’m meeting with a lawyer next week and will see what they advise. How can she parade me around when I’ve never been allowed to go to her gym? I’ve met two of the people, a slightly older married couple.
Yes, I met the AP. Last summer he called her because he was drunk at a bar and couldn’t drive home, so he called her to come get him. I didn’t think it was a good idea for her to go pick somebody up late at night, so I went with her.
I want her out of the house but I don’t necessarily want her to fly back home to where she’s from just yet. If this is my kid and she gives birth out here I’ll be in a much better position. If she leaves and goes home to her parents, she could very well be allowed to stay there and that would be considered the baby’s place of residence.
She missed a few days of work, but she has gone to work since all of this happened. She was having a meltdown this morning and I left for work. She told me had to go in late today and when she got there everybody was making her food and tea and stuff. She obviously didn’t tell them what really happened.
My life has been reduced to a trashy daytime talk show. The woman who was once my wife, who I considered a classy woman, has turned into complete trailer trash. Today she announced that she’s moving in with her affair partner from the gym. She’s pregnant, might be his kid, might be mine. She’s too embarrassed to go get blood drawn for a paternity test.
She spent about a week trying to get my attention, to get me to talk to her, to get me to beg her to be mine. I didn’t fall for any of it. I’ve largely been ignoring her and when we have to speak I keep it very brief. We’ve been living together this whole time, but I’m in a different room now and functioning separate from her in all ways.
So, her pouting and trying to get me to pay attention to her and give her a gold star for not going to the gym for 5 days in a row didn’t work. Today she texted me to say she is moving in with him. Somehow I still care about this person. I’ve already met with a lawyer though.
I can care about her as a human being and possible mother of my child without being married to her. Still, it stung to hear her say she was going to be with him. I told her it wasn’t a smart move to leave the house. I’ve even told her she should probably meet with a lawyer. She doesn’t care about anything I have to say. I don’t think she needs to move in with anybody.
I actually feel bad for her that she can’t just be on her own. I asked her if he actually knew she was pregnant and wanted to know what story she’s been telling him this whole time. She said he knows and he doesn’t care if it’s my baby, he loves her and wants to be with her. Bizarre. You can’t find anyone else? Somebody who isn’t a married, pregnant woman?
Why would you take that on? Doesn’t make sense to me. He’s scum but he’s good looking scum who apparently is gainfully employed and owns his own home, so you can’t tell me that my married, pregnant wife is your only option here. I just can’t imagine being a single guy like that and wanting to put up with this baggage when I could have other options.
And if this really is my baby then what? They’ll live with my wife and this weasel 50% of the time? I don’t know how my life turned into this mess. And she thinks it’s embarrassing to have to go get blood drawn?!?!
I would be getting her packing boxes and tape. Leave it at her door with a note. I just thought I would help.
Love that.
The fact that betrayed men have to worry about paternity testing their children is a unique humiliation that I, as a woman, will never be able to fully appreciate. I'm so sorry you're going through this, but I'm glad you're doing everything right. The only exception is, don't give your STBX-wife any legal advice. Don't advise her to not leave the home or get a lawyer.
YOU stay in the home and YOU get a lawyer, but don't help her humiliate you any further. Get a lawyer ASAP, listen to every word s/he says, and get ready to fight for custody or against paternity once your ex gives birth. Your marathon is just beginning, friend. Good luck.
I sincerely hope that child isn't yours so you can continue with your life.
Me too.
It’s damn near impossible in my mind to stop caring for the person you’ve spent the last x number of years with. It’s not a light switch.
But she’ll continue showing you who she is now and it’ll get easier and easier not to care for her.
When I was driving home today, she was out walking our dog. I passed her - she was on the sidewalk and I was in my car. She gave me the middle finger as I drove past.
She’s not taking that dog!
She's pissed because she can no longer manipulate you. You should check out the "Let Them Theory" and the concept of "Radical Acceptance". I think they will help on your road to recovery. Is the dog microchipped? If not, do so asap.
Yes, the dog is microchipped. I already told my lawyer that one of the most important things of that she doesn’t get the dog.
I'm sorry for what I'm about to say, but I think "the best" thing that could happen to you is that the baby isn't yours, so you're not tied to her for the rest of your life. I wish you all the best.
I’m praying this is her boyfriend’s baby. This is not the life I want for my child.
My wife moved in with her AP last weekend. She didn’t take very much at all. Most of her stuff is still in our house. I still get the feeling she was just waiting for me to beg her to come home, but I didn’t reach out to her at all after she left.
It was a strange mixture of relief, anger, and sadness. I don’t think I ate at all until last night. Just never felt hungry. Drank a little too much. But I’m fine. I’m posting this update because I’ve received a ton of messages from people and honestly it’s emotionally draining to respond to each one and to have to type the same stuff out.
I just don’t feel like talking about her that much. So this morning she texted me to say her AP wants to get a DNA test done, so she’s going to do it. Look at that, didn’t matter when I wanted one but now that he has requested it she suddenly thinks it’s a great idea. She asked if I wanted to submit a sample because it’ll be cheaper to have 2 dads tested as part of one package.
I don’t even care about the cost at this point, I just want an answer. I don’t have to see or interact with them at all. I just have to make my own appointment with the lab to get my cheek swabbed. So this Saturday I’m going to do that and we should have the results within a week. I’ll take what I can get at this point because it’s better than her dragging this out for another 20 weeks.
So that’s it. I’m fine. I’m going to work every day. Trying to function. Just feel stuck in limbo. I miss her. Honestly, I hate that she’s there with him. It makes me sick. Part of me does want to beg her to come home. It’ll be even worse if I find out that it’s my baby and she’s there with him. Unless he drops her at that news. I won’t let myself beg her. I won’t play any of those games with her.
Have you gotten the paternity test results?
At 11:00 this morning I got the news that I’m the father. I feel incredibly conflicted right now.
Is she asking to come back home? Or is she still planning on staying with the other guy? Regardless this is a rough situation I’m sorry for you bro.
We haven’t talked.
Understandable but I think that you should try and set up a meeting with her somewhere public to discuss the pregnancy and the future in general with her. Whether or not your marriage is going to end the kid is still going to be a big part of your lives so it would be best to see where both of you stand in that regard.
Also I recall you saying earlier that you think that your wife would listen to what her affair partner would say to her (or something similar to that) so now that it’s not his kid I would be concerned about him pressuring her into getting an ab*rtion. So I think you really should talk to your wife about your unborn child and whatnot.
We definitely need to talk, but I got the news in the middle of a work day so I wasn’t in the mood to have a full blown conversation with her. I think I need to sort of wrap my head around the reality of it all before I say too much to her anyway.
My wife has been having an affair with a guy she met at the gym for at least nearly a year. She’s around 22 weeks pregnant right now. She was somewhere around 17 weeks when I discovered she was cheating. She maintained that she was positive I was the father, but then refused to get a paternity test done to ease my mind.
We recently had a paternity test done (at the request of her affair partner) and it proves the baby is mine. It’s been very mixed emotions for me, very up and down. Originally I thought I just wanted to be completely done with her and not have any lifelong ties in the form of a full blown human being we shared, but I was sort of happy or relieved when I got the results.
I’d already had it in my mind that I was going to be a father for months before I found out she was cheating. Sometimes I just have moments where I can’t believe this is my life, that this is the situation that my kid will be born into and I hate her for it.
She’s still living with him. All of her belongings are still here in our house. I refuse to do the work of packing everything up for her. She doesn’t seem concerned about taking any her things, beyond the essentials. After we got the news that I’m the baby’s father, she texted me to say she’s glad I’m the father and that she knows I’ll be a great dad. She was texting me new baby name ideas last night.
She’s tried calling but I ignore the calls. I only speak with her via text. This morning she asked if she could come by and get a few things. I told her it was fine, as I’ve been advised by my lawyer to not prevent her entry from the home, but I told her that he better not be with her. So who shows up with her? The scumbag boyfriend.
He walks right on into the house behind her like it’s no big deal. She ran upstairs to get the stuff she wanted and he and I were just left standing there in the living room. He told me it wasn’t her fault that he was there. She told him I didn’t want come but he forced his way along. He wanted to talk to me, supposedly, to tell me he “understand how I must be feeling.”
No, you don’t know. He told me he knows I probably don’t believe him, but he genuinely loves her and knew he probably wasn’t the father. He accepts it and then tried to assure me he won’t try to take my place with the baby and hopes we can just get along since we’re both going to be in her life now.
He “promises” that she’s fine, he’s looking after her. I told him that I couldn’t for the life of me imagine what he wanted with a pregnant woman who is having another man’s child, that I found it weird. Then I told him if he didn’t get out of my house I’d p*nch him. I went upstairs and she was trying to find somebody things in the bathroom. I got mad, asked her why she brought him along.
I told her I find it really strange that he still wants to be with her now that he knows he has nothing to do with this baby - and that I refuse to let him have anything to do with my child. She said he talked her into coming and she’s sorry and never meant for any of this to happen but she’s in love with him now. He is supposedly what 30 year old her is looking for, not me.
She’s setting up a nursery in his house and I can set one up at my house and she has no intention of trying to get full custody or anything like that. She doesn’t want to keep me from being involved in my child’s life. How generous of her. She went back downstairs and I followed her and he was still standing there in the living room and I just walked up to him and punched him.
He stumped back and fall into a table. She yelled “What the f#$k?!” and ran over to him. I don’t even care at this point. As if he’s going to call the c*ps? He deserved it and it wouldn’t have happened had he just left like I told him to. Several hours later she texted me to say she was sorry about today.
He really meant what he said and he’s actually a good guy and he cares about her and he respect me. Wtf? He respects me?! He was screwing my wife in the gym locker room! I was like you can’t be serious. She said “Fine! I’m trying to have a mature conversation about this. I can’t help that we fell in love. Believe it or not, I’m not trying to hurt you and I want everything to be amicable.”
This guy stole my wife and he’s stealing my kid too. Sure I’m the actual father but now they’re setting up a nursery together in his house? I’ve tried to not feel jealous or sad. I’ve tried to maintain the thought that he’s the trash man who picked up my garbage. Sometimes I feel that way, but the truth is that I loved her, and still love her. I don’t want to stay married to her on principle alone, but this is devastating to me.
Dude is lucky all you did was punch him. They’re both delusional. You’ll be living in the twilight zone coparenting with them, jfc I don’t envy you. It won’t be long before they start cheating on each other.
Wait until after she gives birth and her hormones are out of wack and her s*x drive plummets for several months and she’s moody and tired all the time. Won’t be long before lover boy is banging the next chick at the gym.
There’s the key phrase. “Parenting with them.” It’s a hundred times worse than just co-parenting with my ex-wife. He can say he doesn’t want to interfere all he wants but 1) he’s already interfered and 2) he’ll be living with my kid a good deal of the time.
I don’t want to stay married to my wife after what she did, but I just wish she wasn’t staying with him. I can only hope their relationship fizzles out before the baby is here.
Kills me to read this. The truth is it’s still gonna get worse before it gets better (still). There’s nothing amicable about any of this and it’s clear she is not feeling any of the real consequences so she is operating under the delusions that this can all be “okay.”
Long term, it will be —in the sense that you too come to a way of being that works for both of you—but short term everything is balanced in her favor. Also, it is 100% her fault that they “fell in love”. She invested time and energy into him and the result is what you’re living through now.
It was her decisions that led her to this relationship and she’s trying to pretend it was just some cosmic miracle, this is just about preventing her from dealing with the real nature of her betrayal. She needs to know how awful she has been and how deranged what she did today truly was (and Jesus it was insane to bring him to your house).
My recommendation is to call her parents and spill your guts to them up to and including that she brought him over today (be real and be vulnerable). She needs to feel the pain of her decisions and to have other people tell her she is awful. Stop protecting her and start protecting yourself.
They won’t stay together long OP, rest assured that it is incredibly rare for an AP relationship to work long. One of them will cheat, become wary/mistrusting or lose interest after the excitement is over.
Fight for full custody, abandonment and cheating is not always worthy but shows lack of moral character and does sway judges. Some states you can sue her and him for loss of companionship too.
Get a boxing/punching bag and envision his face on it. Punch the hell out of it. Doing it in person will get charges against you and could harm your efforts for 50/50 custody, if that is what you pursue. She is the trash and I feel so bad for what you are going through. You can't make her love you or bring her back. She is gone to him. I doubt it will work out long term. How can he trust a cheater?
Somehow find the inner strength to setup a bedroom for your child and arrange help as needed to care for the baby. Ask your family and friends to help. Let everyone know what she is/has done. Sorry OP. Get the divorce finished, go for all you can get, sue for alienation of affection if allowed in your area. Take care of you. Be the best father ever.
My wife? Is basically 26 weeks pregnant now.
There actually hasn’t been much drama with her and her AP. I was away for a long weekend last week and it was nice to just get away from home for a while.
Only really annoying thing that’s happened is that I told her I’m being in the delivery room, not him. After everything she’s done, she owes me that. It’s not his baby. He has no right or reason to be there. I will not be the one waiting outside when my kid is being born. She said yeah she agreed and she never planned to have him in there with her.
I asked her if she’d told him that and she said no. I told her to tell him he’ll have no part in it. Well she told him and apparently he didn’t like that and he started trying to convince her why he should be there. Next thing I know she’s telling me that he really wants to be there and she’s the one giving birth so she should be able to say who she wants there and she wants him there.
I suppose he’ll start making name suggestions soon and will try to overrule names we’ve had picked out for our future kids for years. We’ve talked a little bit and she told me I can have our house and the dog in our divorce. I’m requesting that we sell the house and split the profit. I already that written in the paperwork. I’m not buying her out of our house - a house that I’ve made all the payments on anyway.
I have a much better credit score than her and less debt. I compromised a lot because she liked this house. I’d rather be able to get my own place based just on what I want and with no reminders of her. And there was already no way she was getting the dog. I already had proof that I “owned” him though so she wouldn’t really stand a chance of having a court award the dog to her.
It’s the one thing I told my lawyer I wanted above everything else (not including any custody issues surrounding my actual human child). Honestly, her AP can have her, but he will never ever have my dog. Not to mention my dog is 100 times more loyal than my wife and some might even say better looking too.
So with the idea I won’t be living here in this house for much longer after the baby is born (if everything moves quickly), I decided I will still prepare a nursery here anyway in case anyone wants to try to accuse me of not being invested/prepared for fatherhood. I’m trying to look at the positives. It doesn’t matter what colors she likes or what themes. I can do whatever I want.
Honestly, we’ve been together for so long and have lived together for most of our adult lives. It sort of nice not living with somebody but sort of lonely too. I have friends and family, but it’s hard to feel in the mood to go out or hang out with people too often. They always ask me about everything that’s going on and it’s just like I’m tired of that being the topic of conversation.
I got a promotion at work, which financially would have been better had it happened after the divorce, but I’ll take what I can get.
I feel like I’m living in this limbo right now and a lot of what I do is always framed around “how will this affect me in the divorce?”
Admittedly I spy on them on social media sometimes. Guess I’m hoping to see he’s been in a motorcycle accident or something now that the weather is nicer. Hasn’t happened yet, but he’s starting a new company and once that’s up and running I can always get all my friends and family to leave 1 star reviews everywhere. Have to find ways to have a little fun.
Editing to add something I forgot. She told her family that we’ve split up and that she’s with this other guy now. Her sister reached out to me to say how sorry she was, her sister is a dumba$$, that sort of thing. She told me that my wife was complaining about her AP. She aid the s#x is over when he’s done and apparently he’s really selfish with s#x.
He doesn’t do extra little things for her that she’s used to me doing, like clearing the snow off her car in the morning and heating it up or offering to make her food after a long day. He doesn’t speak her “love language” and he hangs out with his friends too much. This made me so happy to hear. She’s secretly miserable and I find that absolutely delightful.
I’ve been following your story from your first post and I’m sorry you find yourself served this s#$t sandwich by your faithless, feckless soon to be ex-wife. I’m posting a link to forum thread by a guy in a similar situation. He found out about his wife’s affair, confronted and filed only to have her drop the “I’m pregnant” bomb.
There are some differences but he has to navigate sharing custody of an infant but there might be something in there you can use. Good luck, brother.
Are you kidding? This guy’s wife also met her AP at the gym. Apparently that’s the place to go if you’re a married woman looking to screw sweaty muscle bound guys for validation or if you’re a sweaty muscle bound guy looking to f#$k married women in an attempt to overcompensate for your tiny steroid-shrunken micro d$ck.
Have you asked your lawyer to do a background check on him? If he’s got a cr*minal background that’s your ticket to him not being around your child.
Also, this dude is controlling your wife and my guess she doesn’t even see it yet. I would 100% talk to your lawyer that this guy might try to make sure he puts HIS name on the birth certificate. You should be protecting yourself as much as possible right now.
Oh yeah I’ve had him checked out in more ways than one. Nothing more than a few speeding tickets. Yep, I asked her “do you hear yourself?” When she and I talked about the birth plan, she was all about me being there and talked as if that’s always what she planned, said she wanted me there.
Then suddenly a few days later she’s saying he needs to be there because he wants to be there. He can’t put his name on the birth certificate. Since we’re married, I’m automatically the legal father by default. He could contest it in court but he’d be an idiot (and we’ve established he probably is). A quick DNA test will show otherwise.
Hey, I had a break up of a long-time relationship and i know how sad it feels to be alone. I just didn't understand how could we split, what went wrong for us to grow apart to that point. It really helped me when I started therapy. It took months but i understood why we broke up and was able to forgive.
What I’m really stuck on is why I couldn’t have found out before she got pregnant. Why was I so blind and trusting of her? Why couldn’t she have told me she’d been screwing somebody else for months? Why out of the entire history of our relationship did this have to happen now? I’m really stuck on it and more preoccupied with it than I should be.
Not like I can turn back time but if I just would have found out 4 months earlier she wouldn’t be pregnant, at least not by me. We wouldn’t be tied together forever and me worrying about having to split time with my child with her and her boyfriend. I wouldn’t be missing out on everything while he gets to take my place!
Or I mean why couldn’t we have had this baby years ago by which time I’d already have an established relationship with my own child before he came along. I need to let these things go that are out of my control but I’m so pissed off about the whole timeline and not being able to change anything.
This is super petty, but I love that last part for your ex. She hasn’t even given birth and the cracks are already showing. Just wait till a screaming baby comes into the picture. Be strong when AP leaves her as a single mom and she tries to snake her way back into your life because “the baby."
The grass is not greener on the other side. Unfortunately she going to regret every decision she made. Am confident he’s cheating on her already, AP wanted an easy women who wouldn’t challenge him or question any decision he makes.
I’m still alive. I’m mainly posting here because several people have reached out to me and were concerned that I’d taken my own life. No, I’m not on the brink of ending my life. I think I’m doing better than I have since all of this started.
Around the time of my last post, my story blew up and I was getting messages from people who saw it online. I had to take a step back because it was a little overwhelming. I have over 100 unread messages here. I appreciate it but it was a little uncomfortable at the time, and I got to the point where I didn’t really want to talk about the situation with my wife and her AP anymore.
So as of today, our baby is due in less than 10 weeks. We’re in the home stretch now. I don’t feel prepared at all. All of this other stuff has just been so distracting. I started working on a nursery. It’s not done yet, but I have the floor finished and the walls painted. My ex-wife was impressed with the color scheme and furniture I chose. She’s not legally my ex-wife yet but I’ve started calling her that.
It sort of makes it easier. I also packed up a bunch of her stuff. Originally I refused to spend my time packing up her things, but eventually just said screw it and started packing it. I’m at the point where it’ll just be easier to not see all of her stuff around here. Why did I leave it for so long? She came over to get some of the boxes I packed up. She came alone.
Things were fine between us. I loaded the stuff into her car. We didn’t argue. At one point she started to tear up and said she messed up. I said yeah she did, but there’s no point talking about it now. She crapped all over our marriage. She has her muscle bound AH to go home to now anyway so who cares. She said “I know, but it’s not the same.”
I told her nothing has been the same since she decided to hook up with him the first time. Supposedly he’s going to “let” me be in the delivery room when my baby is born. I didn’t even argue it when she said it like that, but inside I was boiling at the idea of him letting me be there for the birth of my child.
She says she talked to him and he agreed it wouldn’t really be right to not allow me to be there. I’m going to take what I can get if it means being there for the birth of my child. I’m going to try to just ignore him for the time being. She was acting all sweet and laying on all of the “I really want you there.
I really need you there” stuff and I know mentally I’m not in a place to be that cold to her when she starts acting that way. I’m trying to be indifferent more than anything else but it’s so hard when she’s actually around and starts looking at me a certain way and making me feel bad. She invited me over to see the nursery they have set up at his house.
I’m not sure I can bring myself to go into another man’s house and look at the nursery set up for my kid. I did ask her if she was truly safe there though. I don’t know why, it’s just been bothering me. As pissed as I still am, I don’t want to find out he’s mistreating her and I definitely don’t want my kid to be going into an unsafe household.
I haven’t told her about anything her sister has told me. They probably won’t last but as of right now there’s a very good chance my newborn baby will be going home to his house. It hurts me to think about. It’s almost soul destroying to think about if I dwell on it too long.
She says she’s fine. He genuinely loves her. He’s great with kids. He accepts that she’s having a baby and that this is part of the package. She insists it’s not weird because she wasn’t pregnant when anything started between them. I asked her why she did it…why did she ever let anything start between them in the first place. She said “I don’t know.”
Then went into “I don’t want to talk about this” mode and left pretty soon after. Typical behavior from her - just run away. Overall I’m doing ok. I’m not sitting here depressed and drinking a bottle of scotch every night anymore. I mean on occasion, but for the most part no. I feel more used to my new normal now, and that’ll all change yet again pretty soon.
Need to make sure you have a custody agreement in your divorce! So that no one can switch up their minds about letting you see your child! Maybe even petition your daughter live with you more often if you’re providing more.
There is a draft of a custody plan now, but the court won’t approve anything until after the baby is born. Right now she’s in agreement but there’s plenty of time for her to change her mind (or for him to convince her to change her mind).
She plans to breastfeed, but with agreement that she’ll pump and the baby can drink from a bottle when not with mom. Everything I’ve read says a baby ideally needs to spend time with each parent frequently, without gaps that are too long in between, and it’s best if each parent is feeding, changing, bathing, etc. during their time.
At this time she’s in agreement with all of this. I can say that she’s not said or done anything to indicate she wants to restrict my time with the baby, other than the whole delivery room thing. She seems to want me to be involved in that respect. I hope she sticks to her word. If not, I will be fighting it through legal means.
Well I keep checking in on you from time to time. Has your wife came back to your house since she looked at the nursery you set up? Have you talked to her alone since that time? I guess the birth of your child is getting closer now. I wish you the best with everything that’s happening. Please keep us informed people on here are with you 100%.
Not much has been happening. I don’t spend most of my time thinking about my wife anymore. I have moments where I think “How is this my life?” but I’m a lot better than I used to be. She brought me a Father’s Day gift and a card,so I guess that was nice.
The day after Father’s Day she called me and said she thought she was having contractions. The baby’s not due for a few more weeks. Apparently the dude just left and went to work even thought she was having these pains. By that evening the pains stopped. I mean, if there really were any pains.
She could have been telling me that for attention. I know that sounds horrible but I just got the feeling that was the case. She called me, which she doesn’t really do anymore. During that call she also told me that she needs me there during the birth and she doesn’t care what her boyfriend says about it. She made me promise I would be there. Of course I said I would.
"Supposedly he’s going to “let” me be in the delivery room when my baby is born. I didn’t even argue it when she said it like that, but inside I was boiling at the idea of him letting me be there for the birth of my child. She says she talked to him and he agreed it wouldn’t really be right to not allow me to be there."
Is he also going to be in the delivery room? Because that's seven different shades of messed up on your ex's part if true. I'm not sure what the legalities are but unless she specifically requested him to be there he has absolutely zero right to be in there while the baby is born. After the baby is born he has even less influence over raising your child.
They aren't married. His only way in that room is if she specifically went to bat to get him in the room. That is a soul killing, love ending level of disrespect if true. I would have little difficulty in being cold to her if that were the case. Civil certainly but I'd never do a thing for her again that didn't impact my child's welfare and happiness.
Don't take her back when this all ends horribly. I'm sorry you got involved in such a terrible situation and I wish you the best. The next time she starts trying to manipulate you with half hearted apologies, tears and admissions that she "messed up" quietly tell her to you have no desire to have those conversations.
The time for talking and apologies is long past and hearing that sort of crap clearly sways you so politely but firmly tell her the only discussions the two of you will be having are going to be about raising your child.
OP responded:
Nobody, including me, has any legal right to be in the delivery room. It’s whatever she says she wants. Of course, I still believe that as the baby’s father I have more of a right/reason to be there over him.
The thought of any other man seeing my child before I do or holding them before I do hurts me. Yeah, I’ve seen comments about how this is a life threatening medical event for my ex wife and I get that, but it doesn’t change how I feel about wanting to witness my child coming into the world.
Despite the status of our relationship right now, I would still be willing to be a supportive birth partner for her and wouldn’t just be standing in the corner stewing the entire time. Honestly, at least I know that if anything did happen to her in the process I’d advocate for her and what she would want.
Legally, I could do that and he has no say in the instance of some sort of medical emergency. From a medical standpoint, I have a very good understanding of what she would want decided for her in the scenario where she couldn’t decide for herself and despite what she’s done to me I would still honor that and protect her, if nothing else because she’s the mother of my child.
Have you gone the legal route to establish your Parental Rights?
It will be covered in the divorce and custody paperwork. Legally, I’m the father automatically since we’re married.
I have a baby. A little girl. I’m a dad. She was born yesterday at 11:57 pm, 2 weeks early. As he’s done before, she was having some pains off and on and he left for work yesterday morning.
She works from home on Mondays. She told me around 8:30 am she was having contractions 17 minutes apart. The same thing happened not long ago but then by evening all the pains stopped. I was at work so I told her to keep me posted.
A little later she said they were 15 minutes apart and she had some other signs it might be actual labor starting. I asked her if she needed somebody there with her. She said wanted me to come be with her. I didn’t even mean to volunteer myself. She was scared. I didn’t even ask why she didn’t call him. I left work and went over to his house.
Uncomfortable doesn’t begin to describe it but there were obviously more important things going on. He wasn’t there. She didn’t even contact him. She said she just wanted it to be me and her there. In her words, he hadn’t seen her pee herself yet but I’ve witnessed all of that stuff already so she was more comfortable with me there. I really tried to be as nice and supportive as possible.
Set the whole thing about her affair, our marriage, everything to the side for a brief time. I don’t really know what my purpose was being there but I think she just needed somebody there so she didn’t feel alone. She spent most of the time stretching and doing some sort of yoga labor routine and bouncing on this huge exercise ball.
I twiddled my thumbs for the most part and looked through a bunch of his belongings. I was timing the contractions and they were consistent and slowly did get closer together, so I thought it was probably actually going to happen. It wasn’t nearly far enough along to go to the hospital yet and it was getting close to when he’d get home.
I was planning how I’d handle that when she called me into the bathroom to ask her if I thought her water broke. It wasn’t like in the movies with this huge gush of water. So he got home and I was there. He came into the house and the first thing he asked is “what are you doing here?!” I think he thought something else was going on.
No, you just left and went to work and left her alone when she was scared.
He said he was home and he’d be with her until it was time to go to the hospital. He put his hand on my shoulder and said something like “thanks, bud…I got it from here and we’ll call you when we’re on the way to the hospital.”
He called me bud. I told him I wasn’t his buddy and to screw himself. I could tell she wanted me to leave. I’m not sure she really wanted me to leave so much as she was in labor and the tension between the two of us wasn’t what she needed and I knew that. It was his house so what was I supposed to do?
I left and prayed they’d actually call me instead of letting me know the next day that my kid had been born. She texted me a few hours later to say the doctor told her to go to the hospital. At that point I still didn’t know if I was going to be waiting outside or what he’d decide was best for his apparent wife and child.
I was allowed to be in the room. I didn’t force my way in there. She said she wanted me to be there. He was there too. By far the single most awkward experience of my life and the only reason I was able to excuse it was because she told me she wanted me there and I didn’t want to miss the chance to be there when my kid was born and to hold my kid before he did.
I can’t imagine what the doctors and nurses were thinking. Deeply humiliating. Then the guy tried to police what I could see. I put the baby in there! He’s freaking watching and it’s like this is still my wife and that’s my baby. I chose to stay dignified and I ignored him the entire time.
I was there to do whatever she told me to do and my focus wasn’t on him, but in any other setting I don’t think I would have been able to hold back. The baby came flying out. I mean, as far as labor goes. These are the nurses’ words and I trust labor and delivery nurses to know what they’re talking about. She tore very bad because the baby came out so fast.
The baby is so tiny, barely 6 pounds and only 18 inches, but perfectly healthy. I went home for a short rest although I really couldn’t rest at all. I went back today and of course he was there. Surprisingly he said he was going to give us some time alone with the baby. Not sure if she had previously asked him to do that when I showed up or not, didn’t ask.
He even brought us all food back when he returned a few hours later. I wondered if mine might be poisoned but I tried to be nice. He’s still not gone so I’m wondering how long he’ll be around. I just can’t let myself do anything that will make her try to keep me away from my daughter now. I don’t want them making it difficult for me.
I’d prefer not to share her name publicly but I can confirm it’s the name we chose for a daughter years ago. He had no say and he hasn’t said anything about the name at all. It kills me to see him holding her though. I eventually left because it was just too much sitting there pretending to be like some bizarre three’s company. I’ll know I will get my time with her when he’s not around.
He’s already posting them on his social media. I don’t know how I’m going to do this but I’m going to figure it out. I just have to find a way to be the bigger person because I won’t let him or their relationship discourage me from being my daughter’s dad. I totally get doing anything for your kids now and if it means having to pretend to get along with him, I will.
As a father of my own two daughters, I love them more than anything I could fathom. Your daughter will know. But you also need to set ground rules for D-CKHEAD with your STBXW. LIKE LEGALLY ESTABLISHING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS.
I know people want to do things our of court but when the judge gets a whiff of your wife AP trying to squeeze in on your kid boundaries usually get established. And because she has a new man she loves with. This will make your money troubles easier. And it will keep him out of your parenting relationship because he is just a body. Not her husband.
Everything will be made official through the court.
Huge congratulations!! I know this has all been a freaking whirlwind for sure, but I hope you're proud of yourself for maintaining your integrity and character! Your baby girl will definitely be proud to have the dad who stands on strength of character and puts her first!! I'm actually proud of the mom, too, and really glad she went with the name you guys chose.
From here on out, the constant is you and your daughter and the relationship you two have. Who knows what will happen with the mom, boyfriend, whoever - what's important is that little girl. Keep that in mind and you'll definitely figure things out. Best wishes to you both!! ❤️
Hard to say how I feel about myself. On one hand glad I was able to maintain my composure, focus on the important thing, and ensure I was present for the birth of my first child. On the other hand, I hate myself for allowing him to be there. I know it was out of my hands. She wanted him there and her day was all that mattered and I get that. Just still feel the bruise to my dignity.
Congratulations on the baby girl and I’m sorry about the situation you are in. I’ll just come out and say you were the better man and that scumbag shouldn’t have been in there, that dude is afraid of her trying to run back to you…not that you’d have her likely. If you want my advice on being a dad, just skip to the last paragraph.
Honestly you handled it far more calmly than I would have and I would have done everything in my power to decimate the AP partners life without it being traced back to me. If my kids were involved, I would walk through whatever I had to in order to keep them safe and I have a funny feeling you would too, based on that punch you threw at him.
Again you showed more restraint than I would have with an intruder in my house. Their reaction to your punch tells me more than I need to know. They’ve only been thrown off when you’ve been aggressive and forceful back; muscle jackass is a pretty boy gym rat and has no killer instinct. They expected you to act “civilized” and likely your stbx MIGHT have wanted you to “fight” for her.
Up to you what you want but that AH is going to press it in your face how he’s going to be “a great partner” and whatever BS he’s going to throw. Give it a few weeks or months of sleep deprivation before reality sets in for those two. As a father to two young ones, I can only wait to see until he cracks.
Sorry for the rant but the best thing I can tell you to do for your daughter as a dad is to be there at everything possible. The kids will not remember how much you worked or how much you provided when they’re young, they will remember that time that you went on a field trip with them to the zoo in kindergarten. be there for your child and you’ll figure out the rest.
If you actually think your stbx Is with him because she can’t be on her own just tell her that you would be willing to let her and the kid live with her if that’s the only thing holding them there.
You will always have a home for your child. Get at least 50-50 custody if possible. You might want to tell your stbx sister-in-law as well just in case. That’s up to you. Best of luck, sleep while you can and get all promises in writing from your stbx.
Congrats on your baby OP. Sorry douche canoe is still around but I still think he won't stick around for long. It's gonna sink in to him that he's not getting rid of you and that's YOUR child, he'll then get pissed and they'll break up. I think it's hella disrespectful of him to post pics of YOUR child on SM without your consent. I would nip that in the bud too. Set boundaries early and firmly. Best of luck!
Today I told him he can’t post pictures of her online. He said he was just posting a few pictures to say how proud and happy he was of MY wife, wasn’t weird. I said he can post her all he wants but he can’t post the baby. He didn’t seem to be taking it seriously so I told him I know he wishes he’d won this one, but he didn’t.
She’s my kid, not his. If he’s genuine about being all buddy buddy and respecting me as the actual father, he’ll respect my request. He said ok, he understood. We’ll see.
Many people have asked for an update on my situation, but I’ve been pretty busy. There’s the baby, plus a week of completely unrelated but neverending annoying problems. Remember that book Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day?
That's the week I’ve been having, but I’m not even going to get into it beyond saying I can’t even stay at my own house right now due to a giant hole in the wall. I’ve been dealing with insurance and contractors all day, and they hit a water pipe. I’m still on paternity leave and continue to regularly spend time with my daughter.
We have a set schedule for when my daughter comes to stay with me, so I’ve been spending less time over at his house. Sometimes my wife needs help during the day though, or just to be able to take a shower or a nap, so I will stop over to help her. Really, I just want to take advantage of any opportunity I can to spend time with her my baby and bond with her.
Plus, breastfeeding isn’t working out very well. She’s still not producing enough milk and I know she’s upset about it but it sort of makes things easier for me. At least she has help when the baby is with her (supposedly he helps, gets up at night, etc.) I’m on my own, and I won’t lie and say it’s a walk in the park, but I think I’m getting the hang of it.
The other day she called me and asked me to come over. She said she was on the verge of a mental breakdown. I’ve heard that line from her many times, when she was cheated on me without my knowledge, and it was usually mostly related to her job. I got over there and she was saying she can’t handle being a mom, she can’t handle life, she can’t function.
She was crying. This time she couldn’t run off the the gym. She would if she could but she’s not really allowed to exercise yet. She won’t talk to anyone, won’t seek professional help. Some days she seems much better than others. She’s just an easily overwhelmed person. Everything overwhelms her.
Sometimes we have, dare I say, a good time together. The most she can really go as far as physical activity right now is walk. We took the baby in her longest walk yet and walked from his house to my house. Everything was fine in the walk. She was in a good mood. We were joking around. Then she turned really sad after being at my house/our former shared house after a little while.
She finally admitted that this isn’t how it’s supposed to be, raising our daughter between two homes. She said my home is our daughter’s real home and she’s only supposed to have one home. Then she started sobbing about not having a home anymore. My house isn’t her home and her boyfriend gumbro’s house isn’t her home and she’s essentially homeless and doesn’t belong anywhere.
She admitted she messed up really badly and she doesn’t want to share custody or to only see her daughter half the time. She “just wants to come home” but she loves “him” and she thinks he loves her and our daughter and she doesn’t want to hurt him after he’s done “all this” for her.
I said so what? What she wants for her kid should be more important than his feelings. If he can’t get over the fact that the married, pregnant woman who he was sleeping with wants her kid to grow up in a single home with her actual father, he can f off.
He can f off anyway. If she can’t tell him and wants me to tell him, I will. She doesn’t think she can tell him. I told her this is her biggest issue - communication and honesty. Just tell people the truth and stop being a pussy about ever telling anyone the truth about how you really feel.
Thing is, I’ve been tolerating him lately. Don’t like him, but tolerate him. I’m not hanging out with him. Ever. I know it sounds crazy coming from me, but I think he’s genuinely in this. Still shouldn’t have been sleeping with my wife. Doesn’t absolve him of any of his involvement. He’s back to being cloyingly nice to me. Suggesting we hang out, try to be friends. He’s so happy all the time.
It’s a little unsettling but I think he’s just one of those people and maybe that’s what she likes about him. I’m not one of those people, never will be. So anyway, she and I sort of got into an argument - started as a discussion, turned into an argument, then morphed back to a discussion…all about everything we don’t like about each other and our relationship.
In the end, we were both able to say what we need from the other person. She's just too overwhelmed right now and can’t make any changes. She can’t handle trying to change right now. It gives her too much anxiety. So, I don’t know. We’re sort of at an impasse right now. Then this stuff with the house, I’ve just been extra stressed and not really all that pleasant to deal with.
If you have the space, setup a spare room for her so she can move back (as house mates) and tell her that is "her" space for her to move out of meatheads place. Not back to you as a couple, but at least her own space, and access to your shared spaces. She has already agreed that your home is your daughters primary home, so moving on from that position shouldn't be too much harder.
The problem is she still has feelings for meathead - as she is concerned over everything he has done for her. Like she wasn't concerned about everything you had done for her when she left for meathead? Makes no sense...
Random thoughts:
He’s happy because he’s riding the “I won” euphoria.
What happens when that euphoria has runs its course and life becomes mundane and he looks for the next high. Your daughter will become collateral damage, especially because, at her young age, she will see him as a pseudo father figure. His absence will hurt. A court of law might help you prevent your daughter from living with him.
You cannot keep rescuing your wife from her own emotions. She needs to wallow in her angst. In those moments, rescue your baby. Let wife sink or swim in her own emotions. She’s an adult. Not a child. Be the strength to yourself. Don’t give it away. You are amazing.
Just imagine this: how would you feel if your daughter would be in the same place that you are, getting the disrespect you got. Would you be happy if she forgave her husband after this husband cheated on her, is living with the new woman.
Tells her that he loves the other woman and can't hurt her the same way that he hurt her but still wants her to be an option for him in case the other woman doesn't end up being a good choice after all?
Would you be okay with that?? I feel you're putting all the blame on him, without admitting your "wife's" - I can't understand why you still call her YOUR wife after all she had put you through.
Yeah, maybe on paper she still is legally your wife, but c'mon... we all know the real reason you call her like that is to show the other guy that she isn't truly "his" yet. The way you express yourself shows that you'd take her back if she decides on leaving that other guy. And I'm afraid it's just to show the other guy that you "won" at the end.
This is coming from a woman who has been cheated twice, and who was in an abusive relationship that took me over two years of therapy to get over with: have some respect for yourself. As other redditor said: being a good dad doesn't include allowing your ex's disrespect. THIS WOMAN IS A NARCISSIST, SHE WON'T CHANGE.
You're only an option to her and she's using the love you have for your daughter to get your forgiveness/pity. Please, OP, go to therapy. Don't reconcile with her. It makes me so mad, because I see the same mistakes I made, and I just wished I could give you all the learnings I got from hours in therapy, for you to realise this woman isn't worth another chance.
Based strictly on what I've read, she seems like she's strictly in self-preservation mode. I haven't seen any indication that she cares about how what she did affected you, but rather how it affected her. She's in mourning for the life and safety she used to have, not so much for the relationship you two shared. So when she says things like:
"I f-ed up" = I f-ed up my life
"I just want to come home" = I'm sick of being in housing limbo
etc
It's your decision and I don't have all of the information like you do but I would be extremely wary of taking her back. If it's strictly for the baby, then maybe temporarily set up a spare bedroom for her while she gets her shit together but proceed with the divorce. If you take her back in the hopes of reconciliation, then good luck is all I'll say. She really, REALLY needs individual therapy.
This month continues to be the strangest I’ve ever experienced. The repairs to my house were made and I’m back home thankfully. I can only take a few night under my parents’ roof. I slept with somebody else.
We went out on a date. I think we both just wanted to sleep with someone to say we’d finally gotten over our former spouses. She's the ex-wife of a friend of mine. She and I are actually closer/better friends now than her ex-husband and I.
Several people have suggested that we start dating each other. We get along great and we are on the surface a really good match, but it was too weird for both of us. She’s very attractive, very social and fun to be around, and has been incredibly kind to me during this whole ordeal, but I can’t see her as more than a friend.
I had been intentionally avoiding sleeping with anyone else. I hadn’t been with anyone since the last time I slept with my wife. That feels like an eternity ago. For the longest time I wasn’t interested in being with other women. Then, it sort of morphed into my way of feeling morally superior to her.
I was going to hold out and not pursue anything until after we were divorced. It’s pretty pointless and childish. Just a dumb way to make myself feel better and to be able to say I never cheated. I still don’t feel like I cheated - there is no marriage anymore. Within hours of this happening, I started getting texts from my wife saying she decided she wants to come home.
It’s like she had some sort of with sense. She was saying she was ready, would I come help her. I called her and told her I don’t want her to come home and to be in a relationship again. She doesn’t get to just decide that’s what’s going to happen. She then started to say “oh I know, I just meant move back in.”
I told her I didn’t really believe her and felt like she was just jerking me around again. She said she thought our conversation the other day had gone so well and that she thought we seem to be at a place where we could really work on fixing everything, but until then she could live in another room.
She said she was completely serious about it and she wants our daughter to be in one home. I feel so mixed about everything, but ultimately I want my daughter living in my house 24/7 and I don’t want another man helping to raise her, so I took the bait.
Today I showed up at his house to help her move some things, but I anticipated I’d get there and she’d either have changed her mind or she wouldn’t have been planning to leave at all and was only waiting to see me do some more tricks for her.
They were arguing when I got there. The baby was crying, she was crying and running around packing things in bags, and he was following behind her begging her to stay, offering to do anything to make her stay. He accused me of this being my idea. Maybe it was, idk. I don’t really care what he thinks. It was obvious she had just sprung this news on him shortly before I got there.
She was telling her over and over that she just wants her child raised in one home and that his home wasn’t really their home and she was sorry she was doing this to him after everything he’d done.
But she just has to give our daughter one home with her real father. We got back over to my house and she’s obviously an emotional mess. I have no room prepared for her. Not 15 minutes later he shows up at the front door.
She didn’t want to talk to him. He wouldn’t give up and eventually he was there on the front porch loudly saying things like “that’s not what you were saying when you were blowing me last night!” So at that point, after I’m sure our neighbors had been enjoying this embarrassing scene long enough, I told him if he didn’t leave I’d call the cops. I went out there and tried to calm him down.
I mean, I had to sympathize with him…she runs away, that’s what she does. I may have said a few other things in my own favor and to make him realize he doesn’t want to be involved in this mess that is my wife. I don’t think he’ll give up so easily. It sounds terrible, but once she was at my house I sort of found myself wishing she’d leave with him.
I know I’d had wanted her to come home, and I tell myself it was mostly due to the baby, but now I’m wondering what the hell I’ve gotten myself into.
She said “I didn’t really blow him last night. I haven’t done anything with him since she was born. I’ve only been thinking about you.”
I told her yeah right, you expect me to believe it? Even if it’s true, what on earth makes you think I’d ever believe anything that you say? Then out of spite I told her I slept with somebody else. I know I only told her to hurt her, and I feel bad about it now. She immediately demanded to know who. I told her it wasn’t her business.
She claims it is her business because we’re still married. Nope, I’m not sharing. So, now we’re awkwardly existing. I don’t have much faith that she’s going to stay here. I think she’ll be back at his place within the week. I’ve told her that he’s not allowed over here. He has no business being here.
And if we’re raising our daughter in the same house, together, then she can’t just run off to his house to be with him whenever she feels like it - it won’t work that way. She says she knows, and she wants me to want to be with her again and she’ll prove to me she can be a good partner. She tried to kiss me and I rejected her. She’s upset. She’s taking a nap now. I feel like I’ve dug myself into a very deep hole now.
Brother you better get her out of that house and fast oml
I was really doing a good job of tolerating the guy since they came home from the hospital. I don’t like him and never will like him, but I don’t believe he had any nefarious intentions with my daughter. However, my heart broke every time I had to leave my little girl over there at another man’s house.
Or when I’d go over there to pick her up and he greet me at the door holding my baby, talking to her like he was her dad! No, that’s one of the lowest feelings in the world. So, for these reasons I’m happy to have them here. I just don’t know how this can or will work with her mother living here.
Is this really the environment you want your child to grow up in?
No, not at all. But I also don’t want her growing up in another man’s home. What I’m worried about is my wife dragging her back and forth - I’ve told her she can’t do that, it’s not fair to me or our child.
If you really don’t want your daughter being raised half-time by AP, your only real option is to truly attempt to reconcile, but it’s pretty clear neither of you really want to reconcile with each other - it’s just that neither of you want to be apart from your daughter.
If she is going to live with you for even a couple of days you need to have some tenderness in your heart for her and be willing to lovingly interact with her and your daughter. Your WW is postpartum and an emotional wreck so if you gray rock or get angry stuff will go south fast in a way that won’t be good for your daughter.
All other paths lead to 50/50 custody and acceptance of AP having a role in your daughter’s life. Be civil (not friendly, civil) to AP as you say your WW loves him and will likely go back to him soon. If you and AP are at war it will be terrible for your daughter.
I’m going to be nice. We sat on the porch while it was storming outside tonight and she was talking to the baby and said “This is how it should be, [daughter’s name], mommy, and daddy.” Several rude comments immediately popped into my brain but I kept them to myself I figure I might as well enjoy it while I can. Well, enjoy having my daughter her and maybe pretending we’re a normal family for an hour.
I’m not actually enjoying having my wife here right now. It’s not making me feel good. I didn’t mind when she was here the other day when we took a walk and came over here but today I’m really not enjoying her being here. I’m going to keep that to myself.