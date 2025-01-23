'AITA for telling my wife to get over her sister saying she's in love with me because her life is hard.'

I was shocked, and Jenna burst into tears and said a lot of things, like how grateful she was that I had been a father figure to her daughter. I don’t remember too much from that night, except that my wife kicked Jenna out of our house afterward.

My wife and I talked about it the next day, and my wife was obviously not happy at all. She said she had suspected this for years, based on the way Jenna was acting around me, and she couldn’t believe how Jenna had betrayed her like that. My wife said we would cut off all contact with Jenna, and I agreed. My wife told me to block Jenna, which I did.