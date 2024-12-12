'AITA for 'sabotaging' my ex's relationship with our son? She's a bad mother!'

"AITA for not telling my ex wife about our son's talent show and then telling her it's not my fault she's ruining her relationship with our kids?"

ProfessionalAerie96 says:

My ex-wife (40F) and I (40M) have two children together: Amy (12F) and Noah (11M). Despite our messy breakup and divorce, we used to be civil, and it was for the best. We got along better than many divorced parents I know. We’ve always shared custody of our children, and my ex-wife had another child soon after our marriage ended.

My ex-wife remarried about three years after our divorce. She and her husband now have three children together, bringing her total to six. I understand that managing a large family can make it difficult to give all the kids individual attention. However, Amy and Noah have increasingly felt like they matter less than their half-siblings.