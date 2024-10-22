'AITA for telling my wife she's crazy to try making our witch daughter have a Christian wedding?'

My wife lost it; she and Lynn got into a huge argument over the phone, which led to them both not speaking. My wife cries every time this situation is brought up, saying she missed out on her little girl’s special day.

After a few weeks of this nonsense, I finally snapped and said, “Why are you surprised? Lynn didn’t want a wedding in the first place! She’s our least traditional child! I’m just glad we at least got the engagement announcement. Stop crying about it and wait until Brett or Amy get married, because they are the ones that will actually enjoy that wedding stuff.” My wife called me a few names and has been avoiding me.