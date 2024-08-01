'AITA for calling my wife selfish because she hates that I save 15% of my pay for my sister?'

By last year, I had saved up enough money to buy the Ottobock C-Leg 4 Microprocessor knee, and also money for the physical therapy appointments. Basically, I didn’t want my sister to spend a dime. I let my sister know, and she felt extremely guilty about me spending this much money, but I insisted on it.

And to say that was money well spent is an understatement. My sister is now very comfortable walking, biking, dancing, she goes on hikes, and it just makes me very happy. She’s thanked me countless times over the past few months, and even cried many times. It’s the least I could do; I’ve always felt guilty that my sister lost her leg and not me.