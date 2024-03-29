'My wife is upset that I'm finally flourishing in our open relationship.' UPDATED 2X

Relationships are organisms, ever evolving and changing. If you don't check in and tend to them accordingly, they can grow in directions you don't find compatible.

In a popular online post, a man shared his growing tension with his wife after he got a new pep in his step. He wrote:

"My wife is upset that I'm finally flourishing."

My (28M) wife, Ashley(30F) have been together for 4 years, married 3, and open for 2. We both found someone very early, Ashley was dating a married man in a stable poly relationship, and I got quite close to a grad student at a nearby college. Ashley and I were both high on NRE but managed to share that with each other and it was so intense and special.