'AITA for telling my jealous sister that I love my wife unlike her 'cheap' husband?'

Anytime I mention my wife and what she happens to be up to that day (e.g., in a cooking class, golfing, painting), my sister gets huffy and makes comments about how lucky my wife must consider herself and how surprised she is that my wife stays busy.

If I ever mention having to do a single bit of housework, Karen talks about how selfish Michelle is for not doing her part and how cooking breakfast was the least my wife could do. If I tell my mother about the emerald earrings I bought Michelle, the spa day I sent her on, or the new recipe I was making for her tomorrow, Karen would make comments about how our relationship isn’t equal and that I’m being taken advantage of.