'My wife just stopped talking to me. I don’t know when it started, but now it’s just silence.' MAJOR UPDATE

It’s not like we had a big fight. There wasn’t even a clear moment. One day we were laughing over dinner, and now she barely says more than a few words to me in a day. No “good morning,” no “how was your day?” Nothing. Just... silence.

She still does everything around the house. Still takes care of the kids. Still shows up. But emotionally? It’s like I’m a ghost.

I asked if something was wrong. She said, “I’m just tired.” But this “tired” has lasted months.