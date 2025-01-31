'AITA for being upset my wife waited till we got married to drop major secrets on me?'

DavoBoy_887 writes:
I (34M) met my wife (33F) about ten years ago. From the very beginning, I knew she was special. We clicked instantly—same sense of humor, same life goals (or so I thought)—and just an overwhelming feeling of this is the person I want to build a life with.
As we dated, I made it very clear that I’ve always wanted a family. I wasn’t pushy about it, but I talked about how I looked forward to being a dad one day, how I wanted to raise kids, and how I hoped to create a loving home together. She never gave any indication that she didn’t want that too. She would smile, nod, and sometimes even talk about what kind of parent she thought she’d be.
Fast forward a few years—we get married. It was the happiest day of my life. I loved this woman with my whole heart, and I truly believed we were on the same page about everything that mattered.
Then, a few years into our marriage, we started talking more seriously about trying for kids. That’s when she finally dropped the bombshell—she has known since before we even met that she has a medical condition that makes it impossible for her to conceive. Not unlikely. Not difficult. Impossible.
I was stunned. It wasn’t just that she couldn’t have kids—it was that she knew all along and never told me. Not when we were dating. Not when I expressed, over and over, how much I wanted children. Not before we got married.
When I asked her why she never told me, she just said she “didn’t want to lose me” and hoped that by the time we got to this point, I would love her enough that it wouldn’t matter. She also admitted that she was scared I would leave if I knew.
And now? I don’t even know how to feel. I love her—I loved her. But I can’t shake this overwhelming feeling of betrayal. This wasn’t some small omission. She took away my ability to make an informed decision about my future. She knew this was a dealbreaker for me and just… lied by omission. I feel trapped. I feel cheated. And worst of all, I don’t know what to do next.
onebadimpala68 says:
She only cared about protecting herself and you should now do the same.
Agoraphobe961 says:
NTA. Even if you had loved her enough it wouldn’t matter, she has completely misrepresented the person you fell in love with. Not just about the kids but that she could carry on a multi-year lie without batting an eyelash. What else is she lying about?
SummerTimeRedSea says:
NTA you will never forget, she is completly selfish, she manipulatd you just for her wants. Do you see yourself without children who was a dealbreaker for someone who completly disregarded your feeling ? She never thought about you so please do it for yourself you are still young.
Ok_Ambassador3132 says:
She’s a liar. Period.