'My wife and I have been married 25 years. Valentine cards infuriated me so much this year.' UPDATED

I am going to start by apologizing for this long post. I just don’t have anyone else to talk to about this other than my wife. I made a rule for myself early in my marriage. Don’t talk negatively to friends about your spouse. Your friends will always be biased, pile on, and just make things worse. My wife and I have great communication. Everything I am saying here I have said to her.
I always try to find a card that really fits our relationship. It often takes multiple stores and 25-50 cards before I find one that at least is somewhat appropriate. This year sucked. After three stores I wanted to start ripping the cards in half. The past two years of our marriage have been the most difficult we have faced.
She got her dream job an hour drive each way, her mother passed, and she has been dealing with women’s health issues that, due to lack of investment in women’s health research, are treated using trial and error (primarily error in her case).
The exhaustion from her health issues combined with stress, and work pressure means no energy left for us and there is no physical intimacy. I could survive without the physical intimacy but the lack of any affection is taking its toll. She knows we need therapy but just doesn’t have the time or energy right now (understandably).
Unless she gave up her dream job it just wouldn’t be realistic. I won’t let that happen she is so smart and talented and this is the first time someone has truly seen how valuable she is. We do have a plan. We are simplifying our lives. Moving from our rural home to a house 5 minutes from work. Getting rid of side gigs, and hiring a house cleaner once we move.
We are also going to continue to try treatments for her health issues. We already bought the house but had to rent it out until our day finished her senior year in May. By the time the renovations are done I am looking at 12 months of feeling like I am right now.
Has anyone been in a similar situation that can offer advice? She knows how much I am struggling. I have said it is bad enough that I would eventually want a divorce but that we would get to the other side of this and go to therapy before I would do something that drastic.
EDIT: I wrote my own card: “These past two years have been such a challenge. You know I have been struggling. The hardest emotion to deal with is fear. Fear of losing such an amazing woman. You are loyal, honest, smart, talented, and when I look at you I am filled with a lust so intense I physically ache to touch you."
"The best way I have found to deal with fear is to look at the reality of our love. Not the reality of this moment, but rather the reality of “us”. If you love me even half and much as I love you…if your desire for growing old together is half what mine is, our love will live on beyond the days we have left on earth."
"I don’t say this to diminish your love for me or your desire for our future, but to let you know that my love for you is so deep that even by itself it is almost enough.”
thecheesycheeselover wrote:
It’s Valentine’s Day. The message you wrote isn’t a Valentine’s Day message, it’s a ‘we need a serious talk’ message. You should scrap it and just give her a card that tells her you really love her.
The current message comes across as passive-aggressive, and ruins what’s supposed to be a nice, loving gesture. Have the conversation, but start it in a different way (not via a card, and not on Valentine’s Day).
OP responded:
This isn’t the first time either of us have given a card like this on Valentine’s Day. I send her flowers or DoorDash her coffee or lunch every week. I write her poems regularly. I incorporated one into a painting she has framed in our bedroom. I recorded a CD of me singing her favorite love songs. And just gave it to her on a random day.
Valentine’s Day is about celebrating “our” love which has been messy at times but we created something that is ours. I did buy a new card and will be making an edit. Probably not as big of an edit as most people think I should make.
Dpluplukplus wrote:
If you have time for individual counselling that would probably be a good idea. But that you're running between brick and mortar stores to find the perfect card when you could order just about anything online and do your search from the comfort of your own home is perplexing.
Make sure you're not making a martyr of yourself on this V-Day card thing by making the search for it as difficult as possible. Sometimes when we're miserable we'll go out of way to prove to ourselves how truly put upon we are. So find small ways to make your daily existence more bearable.
OP responded:
I did and it helped. Got to the point where the therapist basically said we need it as a couple at each appointment. I wrote my own card added it as an edit.
Tripthrutimeandspace wrote:
Dude listen, as a wife dealing with women’s issues and autoimmune issues that causes exhaustion and also makes intimacy difficult. I just want to ask you, has it occurred to you that this HEALTH issue that is interfering with your intimate Iife bothers her MORE than it bothers you?
Her body is betraying her and letting her down and it sucks that you are piling on. I understand you told her how you are feeling, but have you asked her how she is feeling? Have you considered therapy?
OP responded:
Oh, yes. I told her that I feel guilty even telling her how I am feeling. But, she told me she would rather have me do that than bottle it up. I still try to not do it too often. I can’t even imagine basically being treated as a science experiment for a year just crossing your fingers that you find the right one.
Early on, she asked me to research female medicine (or lack thereof). She knew going in that it was going to be a circus because companies don’t invest in research for women’s health issues. I have listened to Mayo Clinic round tables, Ted Talks, and podcasts. I know it bothers her way more because it isn’t just affecting her relationship with me it is affecting her ability to be present in all her relationships.
fatbellylouise wrote:
Hey man, that card you wrote is awful. It is not a Valentine's card. You spend 80% of it talking about your fears and how much you miss sex. If this is in line with past cards you have given her, ignore me. But think about what you want her to take away from your message. Is it really important to rehash how awful things are? Or is it important to celebrate your partnership and bond in the face of adversity?
Idiosyncrassy wrote:
Valentines Day is not the time to cram all the frustrations and struggles and fears you have into a Hallmark card. Those subjects are for couples therapy, so your wife has an equal opportunity to participate in the discussion in a neutral environment.
Do you really expect her to just read, “My dearest beloved, I don’t know how I can live without you. But if shit doesn’t improve by this time next year, I sure as hell am going to try” and not be really hurt and pissed off and probably hate your guts for dropping that bomb on her on the one day when you two should try to appreciate each other?
Edit: Thanks for the advice before I write in pen on my new card I want to get some opinions on my revision. I focused too much on me. Our emotional intimacy is what I miss most. I didn’t intend for my mention of lust to make it seem like that was my primary concern mostly wanted her to know that even 25 years later she is my definition of what s**y is.
The thing I disliked the most was the way my wording seemed to dismiss her love and commitment. Well here it is let me know what you think.
“As you know these past two years have been a challenging as a couple. On top of that you have been fighting a frustrating battle of trial and error with your health. I can’t begin to imagine your frustration. You are the most amazing woman. Your honesty, loyalty, intelligence, and talent, combined with you being my definition of beautiful makes my heart skip a beat every time you walk in a room."
"What gets me through the fear of us growing apart is remembering the reality of “us”. Not the reality of this moment, but the reality of our love. I know that you love me every bit as much as I love you. When we get to the other side of this, even if everything is not solved we will be okay. The things we have overcome have always led to something stronger on the other side."
"You mentioned reading an article that said every relationship goes through seasons, and even though this one is difficult I don’t just want to us endure it. I want us to enjoy it. There is still joy. Enjoy our dinners out, seeing a play together, because even though this season is difficult it is still a season i get to spend with you.”
pure_benefit017 wrote:
Hmmmm I can see what you’re trying to say but that card feels passive-aggressive and a bit like dry begging. Your plan sounds like all of the right things but the results, as you say, are far off. You recognize your wife’s issues and struggles and you seem to understand but do you empathize?
Are you truly able to step out of how it impacts you so that you can support her from a place of love and not out of need? What can you do for her right now that may result in her re-joining the intimate parts of your relationship without it feeling like another obligation for her. As a woman in her age demographic I am overwhelmed by having to manage everyone’s needs.
Our kids, aging parents, a demanding career - even our pets suffocate me. My partner lightens my load and takes things off my plate, and then nothing is s*xier. Suddenly, I’m so aroused and into it. It isn’t perfect and I have to do my own work of course but knowing he sees me and is there to step in when needed helps so much.
OP responded:
I have taken on more, including some of the responsibilities of her side business. Her health issues are several different things. One of the primary ones is a scary lack of iron. They have tried so many things. I have watched hours of women heath round tables to educate myself.
Both to see if I can find new treatments and to just better understand the frustration of women with regards to their health needs being ignored for decades. There are some unique characteristics to our relationship there are a number of women who have commented that they would love the card.
I would bet that the vast majority of women and men would agree with your assessment. We have faces a difficult journey in our relationship to get to where we are. With all of these comments you are giving me second thoughts. I reread it after each comment and every time I am positive she will get what I am saying. I am neurodivergent.
Sometimes I have to say things a certain way for it to make sense for me. We nearly got a divorce in our late 20s mostly due to issues with me. One of the ways I improved was telling myself that my wife was stuck with me (I know that was not true) but telling myself that motivated me to improve. Knowing that the only way she got the husband she deserved was if I did better.
92fraurbeF wrote:
I was like your wife until recently. For a long time. My world shattered I lost my mother as well. I lost my job over traumatic experience at work and unfair treatment. But my biggest supporter -my husband talked to me, he didn’t demand sex, attention and care.
Instead, he was assuring me every day that I was beautiful, although I wasn’t the woman he had married. I see in the pictures how stress made me uglier. Etc. I have recovered thanks to him. I started having desire to live again. She needs to know that she’s not alone. And not sense of guilt.
Final-Sky-2757 wrote:
That's an awful card. Save that for another day and make a new one that shows some kind of romance. It's like you're using V-Day as an excuse to vent to her about you. Don't piss me off OP.