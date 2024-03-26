'My wife is not the mother she told me she would be and I despise her for it.' UPDATED 2X

Parenting is not for the faint of heart, and no one can predict how they'll handle it until they're in the weeds.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a man asked for advice on handling his shifting feelings toward his wife after they became parents. He wrote:

"My wife is not the mother she told she would be and I despise her for it."

We have been together for 12 years, married 8 of it. We always had great dynamics. She told me she would want 2-3 children and I was always more cautious due to my troubled childhood. This was a constant topic in the past: we talked about names for our future children. We had 3 girl and boy names chosen.