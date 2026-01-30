'My wife is obsessed with healthy eating and cleaning. It's straining our relationship, is this fixable?'

"My wife (32F) is becoming obsessed with healthy eating and cleaning, and it is putting a strain in our relationship (38M). Is this fixable?"

I do not think I am a dirty or unhealthy person. Except for the odd restaurant maybe twice a month, all my meals are home cooked from scratch, nothing frozen, processed or fried either, the only oil we have is extra virgin olive oil, etc.

I thoroughly wash the vegetables, cook the meat always on the safe side, clean as I go, do the chores, but my wife always wants to go one step further. Before she was washing all the vegetables and fruits with baking soda, now she got some strong chemicals to "remove the pesticides."

She becomes vigilante if I am cooking meat, to the point of refusing to eat, touch or allow me to give to our child if she as much as suspect that I mixed the food with a spoon that she thought touched the raw meat before.